December 02, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:15 am IST

1. The cyber crime wing of the police are continuing their investigations into the threat mails received by 48 schools in Bengaluru on December 1.

2. Range Management Society of India, Jhansi, Indian Grassland and Fodder Research Institute, Jhansi, and University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, are jointly organising a three-day international conference on Feeding the Future through Sustainable Eco-friendly Innovations in Rangeland, Forages and Animal Sciences, from today. Prof. C. Kole, former Vice-Chancellor of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya, Kolkata, will be the chief guest. The event will be held in North Block Auditorium, University of Agricultural Sciences, GKVK Campus, from 9.45 a.m.

3. Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services is organising a public awareness demonstration on Safe Home and Safe City today. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will launch the programme. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara will preside over the event to be held at Brigade Gateway, Yeshwantpur at 11 a.m.

4. Karnataka State Finance Commission is celebrating the 132nd birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Constitution Day today. Minister for Social Welfare, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will inaugurate. MLA Rizwan Arshad will be the chief guest. The programme will be held at Institute of Agricultural Technologies, Queens Road, opposite Sanjevani, at 12 p.m.

5. The 105th State Council of the Bharat Scouts and Guides, Karnataka will be held today. Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa will inaugurate the programme. State Chief Commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia will preside over the programme that will be held in Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, No. 39, Shanti Griha, Palace Road, at 11.30 a.m.

6. Poorvi Sangeeth Academy is celebrating its 11th year anniversary today from 10 a.m. As part of the programme, there will be a Carnatic classical vocal concert by G.N. Nagamani Srinath and party at 11.45 a.m. The event will be held at Seva Sadan, 14th Cross, Malleswaram.

7. The 127th and 128th Championship Dog shows of Silicon City Kennel Club, Bengaluru and 55th and 56th Championship dog shows of Bangalore Canine Club, will be held today at Hockey Ground, Veterinary College Campus, Hebbal, from 10.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Bheemanna Khandre birth centenary celebrations will be held in Bhalki in Bidar district. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is among the dignitaries participating in the event.

2. Ballari district In-charge Minister B. Nagendra will preside over the quarterly KDP meeting in Ballari Zilla Panchayat.

3. Press meet by SC/ST Association on alleged irregularities in recruitment at State Folklore University (Shiggaon) in Hubballi at 12 pm

From south Karnataka

1. Department of Health and Family Welfare is observing World AIDS Day programme to spread awareness on prevention of AIDS.

2. Press conference by Federation of Farmers’ Association.

3. AIDSO district-level students’ conference on education.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dinesh Gundu Rao, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, inaugurates a laboratory, physiotherapy and surgery units at Government AYUSH Hospital in Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru. Later, he will visit Mangaluru Fisheries Harbour to meet officials and fishermen in the office of Deputy Commissioner to address the issues of fishermen. The Minister will meet officials of Public Works Department and inspect the smart city projects, 10.30 am onwards.

2. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, Dakshina Kannada holds a meeting with railway officials and activists in Mangaluru to address issues related to railway projects in Dakshina Kannada, 10.30 am.

3. Theatre Director, playwright and social activist Prasanna launches Mangaluru wing of National Cultural Jatha in Mangaluru city at Tagore Park. Aravainda Chokkadi, convener, Gandhi Vichara Vedike, Dakshina Kannada speaks on life and contribution of freedom fighter Karnad Sadashiva Rao, 10.30 am.