Top news developments in Karnataka on December 2, 2022

December 02, 2022 11:21 am | Updated 11:23 am IST

1. Efforts are on to trap and relocate two leopards on the prowl on the outskirts of Bengaluru, leading to panic in the areas. Similar incidents are being reported from Mysuru district. Experts say there is no need to panic if people take some precautions.

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Belagavi and Dharwad districts today to inaugurate various developmental projects.

3. Association of People with Disabilities held an interactive awareness drive at Lalbagh Botanical Garden, East Gate, from 10 a.m., ahead of World Disabilities Day tomorrow.

4. Lahari Advocates Forum is organising the 16th P.G.C. Chenghappa Memorial Lecture. Prabhuling K. Navadgi, Advocate General, Karnataka, will deliver the lecture on ‘Constitution of India - A Transformative Charter’. Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, will be participating as the guest of honour at Patron-in-Chief Hall, High Court of Karnataka, from 5 p.m. onwards.

5. The valedictory programme of Southern India Science Drama festival, organised by Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, will be held today along with prize distribution at VITU Auditorium, Kasturba Road, at 3.30 p.m.

6. Akhila Bharatha Veerashaiva Mahasabha will today give details about its planned 23rd Mahaadiveshana and Prathiba Puraskar programme,

7. Madhuram Arts Foundation is organising its tenth Bhajan Mela from December 2 to 4. The inaugural day’s programme features Namasankeerthanam by Suresh Bhagavathar and party from Chennai, 4 p.m.; Carnatic vocal concert by J.S. Sriram from Hyderabad, 6 p.m.; Panduranga Leelai by Cuddalore Gopi Bhagavathar and party from Chennai. 8 p.m. The venue is Vidyaranyapura Dharmika Trust, Sri Anjaneya Swamy Temple, 2nd Block, HMT Layout, Vidyaranyapura.

From south Karnataka

1. Krishi Mela showcasing new agricultural technologies and paddy varieties in Mandya.

2. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to participate in silver jubilee celebrations of J.K. Tyres plant in Mysuru

From coastal Karnataka

1. Placemaking India, a collective of architects, urban planners and designers, heritage conservationists, social workers and academics, organises a public meeting in Mangaluru today on the effects of climate change on cities and solutions to mitigate or adapt. Deputy Commissioners of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, M. R. Ravi Kumar and M. Kurma Rao, respectively, Deepa M, Managing Director, Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development and Finance Corporation (KUIDFC), will attend, 11 a.m. onwards.

2. Nitte Deemed to be University organises a two-day conference of physiotherapists at K.S. Hegde auditorium, Deralakatte from today. The Vice-Chancellor of Bengaluru North University Niranjana Vanalli inaugurated the event at 10.30 a.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Congress leaders allege that an NGO, like Chilume in Bengaluru accused of illegally collecting data from voters, is operating in Dharwad district and names are getting deleted from voters’ lists. They plan to complain against workers of a survey organisation in Hubballi.

2. Office-bearers of Madiga Dandora to address mediapersons in Hubballi on their demands, including internal reservation.