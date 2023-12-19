December 19, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are in Delhi till Thursday. The former has a scheduled meeting today with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the delay on the part of the Centre in releasing drought compensation to Karnataka. The State has declared 223 of 236 taluks as drought-hit and estimated crop loss on 48.19 lakh hectares during the Kharif season owing to deficient rainfall. The State has urged the Centre to provide financial assistance of ₹18,171.44 crore. The State sought ₹4,663 crore compensation for the crop loss alone. Despite a visit of the Central team to the State from October 4 to 9, no money has come to Karnataka.

2. Minister Satish Jarkiholi will today hand over a compensation check to the family of the woman victim at Vantamuri village in Belagavi district. The woman was partially stripped, tied to a pole and assaulted by the family of a girl who eloped with her son on December 11. The State Government has announced 2 acres of land and ₹5 lakh as compensation to the woman and her family. The High Court of Karnataka has taken suo motu congnisance of the case and said during the hearing yesterday that it is high time authorities deal with the “collective cowardice” among people for remaining mute spectators to offences committed in public places. During the assault on the woman, the court observed that out of 50-60 persons who were around, only one, namely Jahangir, gathered the courage to respond, while others remained mute spectators to the horrific incident.

From south Karnataka

1. Three-day millet festival gets underway as part of International Year of Millets at Mysuru today.

2. Smart India Hackathon by AICTE at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering at Mysuru.

3. Conference on protecting workers’ rights by Mysore district Congress.

From north Karnataka

1. Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge will lay foundation stones for various development projects at Kollur, Tarakaspet and Konchur in Chittapur taluk, Kalaburagi district, today.

2. The Hindu holds an event on competitive examination at Kadasiddeshwar College in Hubballi to help students in taking these exams.

From coastal Karnataka

Collapse of concrete box for proposed twin railway under-bridge beneath Mangaluru-Shoranur line at Mahakalipadpu exposes sub-standard work.

