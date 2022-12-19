Top news developments in Karnataka on December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022 11:43 am | Updated 12:09 pm IST

1. Winter session of Karnataka legislature begins today in the border district of Belagavi. Controversy is already brewing with the BJP government unveiling a portrait of Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar in the Assembly hall. The unveiling was boycotted by the Congress, which is holding a dharna. Session is being held amidst tight security with about 62 organisations planning protests on various issues, including the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute. MES to hold Maha Melava mega rally in south Belagavi seeking merger with Maharashtra.

2. Janata Dal (Secular), which has twice postponed announcement of candidates for 2023 elections, is all set to announce some names today.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Namasankeerthanam by Karthick Gnaneshwar and party on the foundation’s premises, 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout, from 6.30 p.m. onwards

From south Karnataka

1. Akhila Karnataka Ex-servicemen’s Conference in Madikeri today.

2. KSOU has organised a special talk on Human Rights and Good Governance as part of International Human Rights Day.

3. Department of Kannada and Culture begins theatre and dance training in Mysuru today.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalaburagi Zilla Panchayat has come up with a unique tour for studies. Students will be taken to silk farms every Saturday to give them first-hand experience to showcase sericulture as a career option.

2. Former Zilla Panchayat president Shivaprabhu Patil will address mediapersons in Kalaburagi about expulsion of BJP party workers in Kalaburagi Rural constituency.

3. Press meet by Ashraya Colony residents in Hubballi about their demands.

From coastal Karnataka

Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada is all set to host India’s first International cultural jamboree of Scouts and Guides for a week from December 21. Various activities, including an agricultural fair, art camp by senior artists, will be the part of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT