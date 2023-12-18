Top news developments in Karnataka on December 18, 2023

December 18, 2023 10:38 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is leaving for New Delhi today. He will not only talk to Union Ministers about pending dues in the light of prevailing drought situation, but also Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He will also mee the party leaders in view of pending appointments to boards and corporations.

2. Vakeelara Vaahini Kannada and English monthly magazine will confer Vakeela Vibhushana award 2023 on Dr. B.V. Acharya, Senior Advocate, former Advocate General of Karnataka. Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka, Justice Prasanna B. Varale, will inaugurate the programme. The ceremony will be held at the NGO Hall in Cubbon Park, at 5 p.m.

3. Bangalore Baptist Hospital is holding the inaugural programme of state-of-the art Linear Accelerator (LINAC) Radiation Therapy services. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate as the chief guest. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development Dr. Sharanaprakash R Patil, Urban Development and Town Planning Minister Byrathi Suresh and Member of Parliament, Bengaluru North, D.V. Sadananda Gowda will participate as guests of honour. The event will be held at the Smrithi Auditorium, Bangalore Baptist Hospital campus, Hebbal.

4. Indian Institute of Cartoonists will present an exhibition of cartoons by a Brazilian cartoonist Silvano Mello at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Gulbarga University Vice-chancellor Dayanand Agsar will inaugurate the interuniversity sports at university stadium at 10 a.m.

2. The 5th Convocation of Sharnbasva University will be held in Kalaburagi at 11 a.m.

From Coastal Karntaka

1. Mangaluru Mayor will participate in the Janaspandana programme at Town Hall from 10 a.m. onwards

From South Karnataka

1. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao will visit Kodagu and hold a progress review meeting of the department at Madikeri.

2. Multi Commodity Exchange of India and Mysore Industries Association are jointly organising an awareness programme on Commodity Derivatives at the Association premises in Mysuru.

