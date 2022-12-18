December 18, 2022 12:13 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST

Stage is set for the tenth edition of the winter Legislature session at Belagavi on Monday, with tight security, amidst tension over Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue. The Speaker of Assembly and Chairman of Council are expected to give details on what is on the agenda.

As part of the platinum jubilee this year, Raman Research Institute Trust and the Innovation and Science Promotion Foundation are jointly organizing a science competition cum exhibition for school students across India. A.S. Kiran Kumar, Chairman of the RRI Governing Council and former Chairman of ISRO, will be the chief guest.

Green Literature Festival begins at the Bangalore International Centre today. The event will commence with an address by renowned author and environmental historian Mahesh Rangarajan on the “Joys of writing on the environment” at Bangalore International Centre, TERI Complex, 4th Main Road, 2nd Cross, II Stage, Domlur.

From South Karnataka

RSS leader Ram Madhav will speak in Mysuru today on his book Partitioned Freedom.

From Coastal Karnataka

Moolathva Foundation and Charitable Trust, Mangaluru, presents eighth Moolathva Vishwa Award-2022 to Padmashree Awardee Sunitha Krishnan of Telangana at School of Social Work in Mangaluru.

From North Karnataka

Former president of Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission C.S. Dwarakanath will deliver a special lecture on “Challenges Before Reservation”.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participation in mass marriage event organised by Afzalpur MLA M.Y. Patil in Afazalpur.

Kalyana Karnataka Raitapara Sangha will today hold a press meet to talk about red gram crop loss due to wilt disease.

