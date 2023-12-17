GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Top news developments in Karnataka on December 17, 2023

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

December 17, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A five-member fact-finding team of BJP comprising MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Ranjeeta Koli, Locket Chatterjee and BJP national secretary Asha Lakra visit the incident site where a tribal woman was assaulted and paraded naked, in Belagavi on December 16, 2023.

A five-member fact-finding team of BJP comprising MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Ranjeeta Koli, Locket Chatterjee and BJP national secretary Asha Lakra visit the incident site where a tribal woman was assaulted and paraded naked, in Belagavi on December 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

1. BJP continues its campaign around the stripping and parading of a woman reported on December 11 at Vantamuri village in Belagavi district. As the incident becomes the centre of political high drama, the High Court of Karnataka has passed curbs on people, organizations and political parties visiting the woman at hospital without permission of the treating doctor.

2. National Law School of India University in organising the inaugural Justice E.S. Venkataramiah Centennial memorial lecture today. Dr. Justice D. Y. Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, will deliver the lecture in Jnana Jyothi Auditorium, Bangalore University, Central College premises, Palace Road, Gandhi Nagar, at 11 a.m.

3. Rotary International Districts 3191 and 3192 in association with Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club held a Vintage Car and bike rally to spread awareness on mental health. Rotary International president Rtn Gordon R Mcinally flagged off the rally at Vidhana Soudha at 8.30 a.m. B. Dayananda, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City participated as the chief guest for the event.

4. Sri Thyagaraja Gana Sabha Trust will present a vocal concert by Eeshwar Iyer today at Balamohan Vidya Mandira, 19th B Main Road, 1st K Block, Rajajinagar, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

6. Nadasurabhi Cultural Association will present a flute concert by J.A. Jayant, at Lecture Hall 1, Golden Jubilee Block, St. John’s Medical College campus in Koramangala, from 4.15 p.m.

7. Roopashree R.K. and Kavyashree R.K. will perform Bharatanatya at Dr. Rajkumkar Kalabhavana, Bovipalya, Maruthi Nagar at 3 p.m. 

From South Karnataka

1. Minister in charge of Mysuru district H. C. Mahadevappa to hear public grievances in Mysuru.

2. Kannada Sahithya Parishat Chief Mahesh Joshi to hold a meeting with office bearers of Mandya district and Taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat office bearers on organising the 87th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Mandya.

From North Karnataka

1. Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board chairman Ajay Singh to inaugurate Pratibha Puraskar event in Kalaburagi.

2. Chief minister Siddaramaiah to meet Jagadish Shettar at his residence in Hubballi at 9.30 a.m. He will inaugurate Bala Mandir building in Gadag at 11 a.m.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Pejawar Seer performer Govardhana Go Pooje, Kadri Grounds, 10 a.m.

2. Alva’s Virasat concluding day today. The valedictory is at 5.30 p.m.

