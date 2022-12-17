Top news developments in Karnataka on December 17, 2022

December 17, 2022 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

1. With the winter session of the Karnataka legislature set to begin on Monday December 19 at Belagavi, political activity is shifting to north Karnataka and eventually to the border town over the weekend. This session assumes special significance given that the border row with Maharashtra has been in the limelight over the fortnight. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will stay at Bad village in Haveri district today with Revenue Minister R. Ashok.

2. PHANA, the association of private hospitals, is organising the 3rd national health summit - a two-day event - from today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the summit. Ministers Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan and Dr. K. Sudhakar will be participating as chief guests. It will be held at Sheraton Grand Gateway, Brigade Gateway, Rajajinagar, from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Alternative Law Forum is celebrating its 22nd year of work by organising a lecture on the ‘Constitution of India as a document for social reform and the challenges ahead’. Dr. Justice S. Muralidhar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Odisha, is the keynote speaker. Du. Saraswati, activist, writer and theatre artist, will be the guest speaker at St. Joseph’s College of Law auditorium, Residency Road, from 10.30 a.m.

4. Opening ceremony of Sankalp Blood Centre, Sankalp Child Care Home and Sankalp Thalassemia Day care Centre. Film actor Jackie Shroff will be the guest of honour. The inaugural programme is at Dr. Ambedkar Bhavan on Miller’s Road in Vasanth Nagar from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

5. Surabharathi Sanskrit and Cultural Foundation will present Bharatanatyam performance by students of Sridevi Nrithyalaya, Chennai. It will be held on the foundation’s premises, 9th C Main, Service Road, next to BWSSB water tank, 1st Block, HRBR Layout from 6.30 p.m. onwards

From south Karnataka

1. Review of railway yard expansion work at Ashokapuram station as part of capacity enhancement to operate more trains from Mysuru.

2. Karnataka Border Area Development Authority chairman Somashekar to visit Chamarajanagar to review implementation of various programmes, including preparations for Kannada festival, in border villages as part of 75 years of independence.

From north Karnataka

1. As part of their village stay programme, Deputy Commissioner of Koppal to stay in Virupapura and his counterpart in Bidar to stay in Atival.

2. Congress’ student wing NSUI to hold protest in Yadgir at 11 a.m. demanding resumption of scholarship scheme for SC/ST students of class 1 to 9.

3. Bidar Deputy Commissioner to release leaflets and posters of Bidar Utsav 2023 at his office at 4 pm.

4. The Hindu Science Fest is being organised in Hubballi.

From coastal Karnataka

As part of Mangaluru Technovanza, Fintech Report will be released by Minister Ashwath Narayan. He will naugurate Beyond Bengaluru conclave too at TMA Pai Convention Centre, 10 am.

Tourism Minister Anand Singh inaugurates renovated bathing ghat of Netravathi River, Kannada, Culture and Energy Minister V. Sunil Kumar, Dharmasthala Pattadhikari D. Veerendra Heggade, Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and others attend, Dharmasthala, 10 am.

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar inaugurates Kannada Medium Awards presentation ceremony to Kannada students of Kerala and Goa states, immediate-past honourary secretary of Kannada Sahitya Parishat V.C. Channe Gowda, Kasargod MLA N.A. Nellikunhu, Manjeshwara MLA A.K.M. Ashraf, Kasargod Collector Bhandari Swagath Ranaveer, Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Saxena and others attend, Yedaneer Mutt Seer Sri Sachchidananda Saraswathi Swamiji will be present. Event is at Yedaneer Mutt, 11 am.

