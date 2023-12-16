December 16, 2023 11:54 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

1. A protest seeking justice for Dasara elephant Arjuna, who was killed in combat with a wild tusker, will be held today at Freedom Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Arjuna, the tamed pachyderm who was a star attraction in several Mysuru Dasara processions, died during an elephant capture operation in the Yeslur Range of forest on December 4.

2. The principal Opposition BJP is staging dharna in all the district centres of Karnataka on today to protest against the incident of a woman being stripped and tied to pole by the relatives of a girl who eloped with the woman’s son in Belagavi district. A BJP fact-finding team has arrived this morning from Delhi to Belagavi to look into the incident.

3. Rotary Bangalore IT Corridor Charitable Trust is organising the 16th Bengaluru Midnight Marathon today @ KTPO, Whitefield, full marathon, at 11.15 p.m.

4. Dementia India Alliance in association with NIMHANS, Nightingales Medical Trust, Apollo Hospitals and with support of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is organising a free dementia care workshop titled “Caring for Dementia across the spectrum - effective management strategies for different stage” today. Dr. Srikala Bharath, former Professor of Psychiatry and Consultant at NIMHANS, Dr. P.T. Sivakumar, Head of Psychiatry, NIMHANS, and Dr. Vyjayanthi Venkataramu, Assistant Professor, M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, will participate in the workshop as resource persons. The workshop will be held on the premises of The Association of Physicians of India in Vasant Nagar from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

5. Selco Solar Light Pvt Ltd is organising a symposium on Solar Energy application building synergy for scaling up today at Hotel La Marvella, South End Circle, at 10 a.m.

6. Sahyadri Sangha, Bengaluru, is organising a programme to pay tribute to late B.S. Vishwanathan, international cooperative expert, and the late D.B. Chandregowda, Parliamentarian, at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Bharat Scouts and Guides premises on Palace Road, 5.30 p.m.

7. National Education Society of Karnataka will be conducting a two-day literary festival titled National College Literary Festival from today. The event features sessions on film and theatre appreciation, among other things. The programme will be held in Dr. H.N. Multimedia Hall, National College premises in Basavanagudi, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8. ‘Subhashitas’ compiled by K.G. Raghavan, Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bengaluru, and Senior Advocate, will be launched today by Justice Abdul Nazeer, Governor, Andhra Pradesh. Chiranjiv Singh, Vice Chairman of BVB, Bengaluru Kendra, and former Ambassador, UNESCO, and K.G. Raghavan, Chairman, BVB, will participate as guests of honour, 10.30 a.m.; Seminar on Subhashita Samvada - with Dr. T.S. Satyavati, Dr. S. Ranganath, Prof. Rajagopal Sharma and K.G. Raghavan - will be at 1.15 p.m. The event will be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises on Racecourse Road.

9. Akhila Bharatiya Sahitya Parishat, Benglauru, will release a collection of poems titled “Kavanagala Kaibutti” by V. Nagaraj, Sanghachalak, South Central Zone, RSS, and Santosh Hangal, Member Secretary, Kannada Development Authority, will participate as chief guests. The programme will be held at the auditorium, Uttunga, Rangarao Road, Shankarapuram, Basavanagudi, at 5 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. Chief minister Siddaramaiah to attend 86th birthday celebrations of former MLA Chandrakanth Bellad in Dharwad at 5 p.m. He will also attend distribution of 550 adapted vehicles and 200 laptops to students in a mega function in Dharwad at 6 pm. The function is organised by the Labour Department.

2. Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, observer for Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency, holds meeting in Dharwad, receives applications from aspirants.

From South Karnataka

1. Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Vice Chancellor S. Vidyashankar to attend NIE’s Graduation Day ceremony.

Chamarajanagar district administration and Odanadi Seva Samsthe to organize a day-long workshop on ‘New Dimensions in Human Trafficking’ at Chamarajanagar.

From Coastal Karnataka

Meeting of Lokayukta with officials has been organised at ZP auditoriumin Mangaluru at 1.30 p.m.