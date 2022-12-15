Top news developments in Karnataka on December 15, 2022

December 15, 2022 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. Press Club of Bangalore is organising a Meet the Press programme with KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar in Press Club at 12 Noon.

2. A foundation in memory of renowned Kannada Sugama Sangeeta singer Shimoga Subbanna will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today. The inaugural event will be presided over by Chandrashekhara Kambar, chairman of the Central Sahitya Akademi and Jnanapith award-winning writer. Chief guests include Revenue Minister R. Ashok, poet H.S. Venkatesh Murthy and Velu of Lahari Recording Company. Well-known singers will render his songs as tribute. The venue is Town Hall, J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. onwards.

3. Hindustan Gagan Gaurav Jyothling Foundation and World Health Heart Diabetic Cancer and AIDS Foundation are jointly organising the Shaktipeeta Samagam and Hindustan Gagan Gaurav International award presentation ceremony. The programme will be held at Gandhi Bhavan, on Kumarakrupa Road, Kumara Park East from 3.30 p.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. BJP national president JP Nadda and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to address public meeting organised by the party at 12 noon at Koppal stadium after inaugurating the party district office.

2. Students of Rani Channamma University, Belagavi, are striking over lack of infrastructure facilities.

3. Press meet by AAP in Hubballi on border row in Hubballi at 12 pm.

4. Press meet by Rangayana on its activities in Dharwad at 12 pm.

5. Lokayukta Superintendent of Police A.R. Kanool to hold a public redressal meeting at 10.30 am at Zilla Panchayat conference hall in Kalaburagi.

6. District unit of BJP Doctor’s cell will address the press regarding a conference to be held in Bengaluru.

From South Karnataka

1. Mysuru City Corporation council is meeting today

2. A Pension Adalat is being organised by Mysuru Divisional Railway.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Mangalore University to hold its third Academic Council meeting of the academic year 2022-23. Vice-Chancellor P. S. Yadapadithaya will preside over the meeting scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

2. Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation Akshay Sridhar will speak to media persons at the Meet the Press organised by Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists, 11 a.m.