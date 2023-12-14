ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on December 14, 2023

December 14, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

Here are the key news stories to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Cakes of different shapes and sizes displayed during the 48th annual Cake Show, at St. Joseph Indian High School ground, ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, in Bengaluru on December 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

1. Legislature session continues at Belagavi. Several bills were passed yesterday and more are expected to be passed today, including one to prevent assault on lawyers.

2. Bengaluru City Police in association with Aarohan Foundation will introduce police marshal system today. Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police, and D. Devaraja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru East, will be participating as chief guests. The programme will be held on the CMR National Public School premises, HRBR Layout, 3rd Block, Keshava Nagar, Kacharkanahalli, from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. 

3. Annual cake show will begin soon on St. Joseph’s School grounds, opposite U.B. City. This year’s theme and other details will be revealed today.

4. ‘Kathaanantara’ written by Nataraj Huliyar and published by Samathaa Chintana and Pallava Prakashana will be released today. Noted writers Mogalli Ganesh and Du. Saraswathi will participate in the programme to be held in H.N. Multimedia Hall, National College, Basavanagudi, at 6 p.m. 

From South Karnataka

1. Member of Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council Sanjeev Sanyal to participate in the International conference on ‘Globalizing Indian Thought: Indian Knowledge System, Culture and Management’ starting in Mysuru on Thursday.

From North Karnataka

1. CPI(M) will protest in Kalaburagi condemning Israel’s attack on Palestine.

