Top news developments in Karnataka on December 14, 2022

December 14, 2022 11:04 am | Updated 11:08 am IST

1. Office of the Chief Postmaster, Bengaluru GPO, will hold Dak Adalat today. It will be held at Bengaluru GPO premises from 10.15 a.m. onwards.

2. The Institute of Engineers, Karnataka State centre, is organising a lecture on ‘Energy Efficiency in India - A Retrospect’ to mark National Energy Conservation Day. The lecture will be delivered by Abraham Varghese, Director, Ecolibrium Pvt. Ltd., at 6:30 p.m. on the institute’s premises at No. 3 Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Veedhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Indian Silk Gallery is organising an exhibition of handloom products showcasing apparel made of silk, cotton and linen coming from different parts of the country from today. The exhibition will be on till December 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Safina plaza on Infantry Road.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to inaugurate Namma Clinics statewide starting with one at Hubballi at 11 am

2. KPCC spokesperson Priyank Kharge to address a media conference in Kalaburagi on the wilt disease in red gram crop.

3. BJP leader Ravi Biradar will address mediapersons in Kalaburagi about political scenario in Kalaburagi Rural constituency.

4. Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railways, will inspect Kalaburagi railway station.

5. Press meet in Yadgir by Ahinda leader Moulali Anapur at 11.30 a.m. demanding a ticket for Ahinda community in Yadgir constituency for the next Assembly elections

From south Karnataka

1. Mandya district in-charge Minister K. Gopalaiah to inaugurate a mega job mela at PES College of Engineering in Mandya

2. Restoration of house of writer Anusuya Shankar (Triveni Shankar) of Belli Moda and Sharapanjara fame to commence. Details of converting the house into a museum to be shared by Triveni Shankar Sahitya Trust

3. Kala Ratna awards to be presented to achievers in the field of performing arts at Gangubai Hangal Music University

From coastal Karnataka

1. Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports organises Dakshina Kannada district level sports meet of government employees at Mangala stadium in Mangaluru, 10 am.

2. Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath inaugurates Namma Clinic of the government at Suterpete at 11 am.