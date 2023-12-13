Top news developments in Karnataka on December 13, 2023

December 13, 2023 11:14 am | Updated 11:14 am IST

1. Legislature session continues at Belagavi amid protests by Opposition on various issues. Several Bills are expected to be tabled and passed, as the session winds down on the last three days of sitting.

2. Panchamsali reservation agitation committee, which has been demanding categorisation under 2-A of OBC list, to take out march from Channamma Circle in Belagavi at 11 a.m. in support of their demand. They met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday and were not happy with his assurance to look into their demand.

3. Kannada Sahitya Parishat, in the backdrop of gradual closure of Government Kannada medium schools, is hosting a high-level meeting today. Retired judges of Karnataka High Court, Arali Nagaraj and H.N. Nagamohan Das, writer Dr. Chandrashekar Kambar, scholar Hampa Nagarajaiah, AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru and religious leader Shivarudra Swamiji of Belimutt will participate. The meeting will be held on the Parishat’s premises in Chamarajpet at 3 p.m.

4. A discussion on the role of community canteens will be held today. Prof. Reetika Khera, economist from IIT Delhi, will participate in the programme that will be held on the Alternative Law Forum premises on Infantry Road, at 6 p.m.

5. An exhibition of exotic ornamental plants, medicinal plants, herbs, aromatics plants, and garden workshops at the Association of people with Disability Horticulture Training center, 9th B Main, 10th Cross, LIC Colony, HAL 3rd Stage, Jeevanbheemanagar, is being held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

6. Indian Institute of Cartoonists will present an exhibition of cartoons by Brazilian cartoonist Silvano Mello at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Search continues for the tiger that killed and devoured a 54-year-old tribal man at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet in Chamarajanagara district.

2. Retired Major General S.G. Vombatkere to deliver a talk on Indian Constitution and Social Responsibility at University of Mysore’s Dr. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre.

3. Rally in Mandya to mark 61st Raising Day of Home Guards to be flagged off from Sir M. Visvesvaraya stadium by Additional Superintendent of Mandya district police C.E. Thimmaiah.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Excise department seizes 2,240 litres of spirit and 250 litres of duplicate brandy on Karnataka-Kerala border that was being planned to be transported to Kerala on Tuesday night.

2. Mangaluru Mayor says any UGD project costing over ₹5 lakh should be certified by a consultant in order to prevent haphazard execution of projects.