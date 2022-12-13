Top news developments in Karnataka on December 13, 2022

December 13, 2022 10:36 am | Updated 10:37 am IST

1. The G20 Finance Track meetings will commence on the outskirts of Bengaluru, near Devanahalli, today.

2. Congress working president Salim Ahmed will address a media conference at party office at 4 pm

From north Karnataka

1. Ballari administration forms task force to procure farm produce at MSP. Registration starts from December 15 and procurement from January.

2. Laying of foundation stone for 50-bed ICU at Yadgir Institute of Medical Science campus.

3. National Industries and Commerce Committee president Amarnath Patil would address mediapersons about the long-pending demands of railways to be discussed with General Manager of Central Railways, who is scheduled to visit Kalaburagi.

4. Jagatika Veerashaiva Lingayat will address a media conference in Kalaburagi about the industrialists’ conference to be held in Bengaluru.

5. Karnataka Rajya Raita Sangha members will address media conference in Kalaburagi about the red gram crop loss in the district.

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will visit Chamarajanagar and lay foundation stone for various development works in Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet and Kollegal.

2. Mysuru airport to simulate mock disaster and conduct a rescue drill to assess preparedness.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. R. Ravi Kumar inaugurates a two-day orientation programme, in Mangaluru, for drivers and conductors of private buses organised by Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association and Coastal Zone City Bus Owners’ Federation to sensitise them against rash and negligence driving, and to maintain good behaviour with passengers, 10 am.

2. BJP MLC Pratap Simha Nayak will address mediapersons in Mangaluru, 3.30 pm