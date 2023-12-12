December 12, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:46 am IST

1. Legislature session in Belagavi: BJP is seeking permission to discuss Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan’s controversial remarks on Speaker’s chair. BJP is also expected to raise withdrawal of consent for CBI to probe D.K. Shivakumar disproportionate assets case. Special discussion on north Karnataka region.

2. Contractors’ association, which has been demanding release of pending dues amounting to crores, to protest near Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. Protests planned in other districts too.

3. The government is holding Suvarna Sambhrama programmes in Belagavi today evening to mark 50 years of State being named Karnataka.

4. Today is the second and final day of annual Kadlekai Parishe, groundnut fair, at Basavanagudi

5. Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organising a seminar on India-Japan tourist destinations, on the theme ‘‘Connecting Himalayas with Mount Fuji”. The programme will be held in Lavelle Hall, The Chancery Hotel, Lavelle Road, at 6 p.m.

6. A book on the life and achievements of Dr. M.S. Ramaiah, founder, Gokula Education Foundation (Ramaiah institutions), will be released today by Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. Santosh Hegde, former Karnataka Lokayukta, will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held in the Grand Ballroom, The Leela Palace, on HAL Airport Road, at 4.30 p.m.

7. Korean Consul General Chang-nyun Kim will introduce the Centre for Korean Studies programme of Christ University at Conrad Bengaluru Hotel, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

8. Exhibition of exotic ornamental plants, medicinal plants, herbs, aromatics plants, and garden workshops will be held with the Association of People with Disability at Horticulture Training Center, 9th B Main, 10th Cross, LIC Colony, HAL 3rd Stage, Jeevan Bima Nagar, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9. Bharat Electronics Fine Arts Club is hosting the 41st multilingual music competition. Dakshina Kannadigara Sangha team (Tulu), 7 a.m.; Milanee (Bangla). The competition will be held on the club’s premises in Rashtrakavi Kuvempu Kalakshetra, Jalahalli, 8 a.m.

10. Indian Institute of Cartoonists is organising an exhibition of cartoons by a Brazilian cartoonist Silvano Mello at Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, Trinity Circle, off M.G. Road, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Society for Forest, Environment and Climate Change to discuss issues related to KPT, Nanthoor underpass in Dakshina Kannada, which they say comes at a big environmental cost, while the National Highway Authority of India says that it is essential to decongest traffic.

From south Karnataka

Kodagu District Legal Services Authority and Advocates’ Association to hold a legal awareness programme in connection with Human Rights Day at Government First Grade College for Women in Madikeri.

