Top news developments in Karnataka on December 12, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

December 12, 2022 10:53 am | Updated 10:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to address mediapersons regarding the winter session in Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi. 

Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to address mediapersons regarding the winter session in Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi.

1. Bangalore University NSS, State NSS Cell, Government of Karnataka and University Law College are jointly organising an one-day workshop on Good Governance and Human Rights. It will be inaugurated by Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil. Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, Dr. Shalini Rajneesh, will be the chief guest. It will be held at H.N. Auditorium, BU Jnana Bharathi campus, from 10.30 a m. onwards.

2. A book titled ‘Media and J. H. Patel’ is being released on the occasion of the 23rd death anniversary of former chief minister J. H. Patel at a programme being organised by J H Patel Prathisthaana at Chitrakalaparishat today at 11 am.

From north Karnataka

1. Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri to address mediapersons regarding the winter session in Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi at 12.30 p.m. 

2. Media conference by Hostel Workers’ Union demanding various benefits.

3. Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha will address mediapersons regarding the increase in MSP for red gram.

4. Media conference by BJP Raita Morcha in Hubballi at 12 p.m. about farmers’ convention. 

From south Karnataka

1. JSS Science and Technology University - AICTE Learning Academy’s Faculty Development Program will be inaugurated today

2. Bahuroopi national theatre festival in Mysuru

From coastal Karnataka

1. Media meet by Horticulture Minister Munirathna on diseases affecting arecanut crop, office of the Deputy Director of Horticulture, Bendoorwell, 11 am.

2. Media conference by Ramanath Rai, 10.30 am.

3. JD(S) is organising rath yatra from Kadri Manjunatha temple, 10 am.

