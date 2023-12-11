December 11, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

1. Karnataka legislature session resumes today at Belagavi after weekend break. On the agenda are discussions on recent instances of female foeticide cases, besides tabling of Bills, including one that revises stamp duty. The controversial issue of removing portrait of V.D. Savarkar from the Assembly hall may also figure in the House.

2. Congress legislature party meeting will be held in a private resort on the outskirts of Belagavi in the evening today, chaired by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

3. South Bengaluru’s famed annual Kadalekai Parishe, a groundnut fair, was inaugurated this morning on Bull Temple Road. The fair draws thousands and is a reminder if the city’s agricultural past.

4. District units of the BJP to stage protest against Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu whose residence was raided by Income Tax department.

From south Karnataka

Crime Prevention Month 2023 launched by Mysuru City police near Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in front of Mysuru palace.

From coastal Karnataka

NITK launched SEARCH, emergency assistance response system, on the institute premises in Suratkal.

