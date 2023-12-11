HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Top news developments in Karnataka on December 11, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

December 11, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka legislature session resumes today after weekend break, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi.

Karnataka legislature session resumes today after weekend break, at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: P K Badiger

1. Karnataka legislature session resumes today at Belagavi after weekend break. On the agenda are discussions on recent instances of female foeticide cases, besides tabling of Bills, including one that revises stamp duty. The controversial issue of removing portrait of V.D. Savarkar from the Assembly hall may also figure in the House.

2. Congress legislature party meeting will be held in a private resort on the outskirts of Belagavi in the evening today, chaired by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

3. South Bengaluru’s famed annual Kadalekai Parishe, a groundnut fair, was inaugurated this morning on Bull Temple Road. The fair draws thousands and is a reminder if the city’s agricultural past.

4. District units of the BJP to stage protest against Congress MP Dheeraj Sahu whose residence was raided by Income Tax department.

From south Karnataka

Crime Prevention Month 2023 launched by Mysuru City police near Kote Anjaneyaswamy temple in front of Mysuru palace.

From coastal Karnataka

NITK launched SEARCH, emergency assistance response system, on the institute premises in Suratkal.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.