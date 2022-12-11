  1. EPaper
Top news developments in Karnataka on December 11, 2022  

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

December 11, 2022 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Bengaluru and parts of Karnataka continued to experience a drizzle and chilly weather due to the effect of Cyclone Mandous in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh, in Bengaluru on December 10, 2022.

1. Karnataka State Police is organising the Investiture Ceremony 2022. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will distribute the medals awarded by President of India, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will preside over the function. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra will be participating in the event as the chief guest. The event will be held at 10 a.m. at Raj Bhavan.

2. State-wide jatha for internal reservation within SC category will culminate in Bengaluru today with a convention at Freedom Park from 11 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. A public meeting is being organised in Kalaburagi to felicitate Mallikarjun Kharge who is arriving in his hometown for the first time after taking charge as AICC President.

2. Two-day conference of North Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry to begin in Kalaburagi today.

3. Madiga Meesalati Horata Samiti Press meet in Kalaburagi at 11.30 am on protest in Bengaluru about reservation.

4. Press meet by association of street vendors on their problems in Hubballi at 12 pm

From South Karnataka

1. Today is Day Two of the Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival at Rangayana in Mysuru.

2. Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav is being celebrated at Central Institute of Indian Languages in Mysuru.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Department of School Education and Literacy in Udupi to present Sadhaka Shale Award to best performing government high schools and pre-university colleges at a function in Rajangana in Udupi at 2 p.m. The schools and colleges which recorded highest results in the SSLC and final year Pre University examinations to be honoured. It will also felicitate talented teachers with Sadhaka Shikshaka Award on the occasion.

2. Karavali Canine Club to organize a dog show in Mangaluru, 10 am.

