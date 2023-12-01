December 01, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who also holds finance portfolio, is reviewing tax collection from departments of commercial tax, stamps & registration, Transport, Excise and Mines. He is also holding a meeting with finance department officials.

2. The three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit is coming to an end today.

3. Chief Minister to garland statue of former chief minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

4. Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka and Karnataka State Aids Prevention Society are jointly hosting World Aids Day programme on the theme ‘Let communities Lead’. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the programme. Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj S. Horatti, Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao and several ministers and Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, will participate in the programme to be held at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, at 10.30 a.m. .

5. Government of Karnataka is launching a mass media campaign against speeding. Minister for Transport and Muzrai Ramalinga Reddy will be the chief guest. Transport Department Secretary Dr. N.V. Prasad, Inspector General of Police, Bengaluru Central Range, Dr. B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda, Commissioner, Transport and Road Safety, A.M. Yogeesh, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Bengaluru City, M.N. Anucheth, and Additional Commissioner, Member Secretary, Karnataka State Road Safety Authority will participate as guests. The event will be held in the Conference Hall, KSRTC Central Office in Shanti Nagar at 11 a.m.

6. As part of the India Japan Science Technology Innovation Forum, Centre for Society and Policy, IISc and Keio University, Japan are jointly organising India Japan conference, a two-day event, from today. The conference will be held at Faculty Hall, Main Building, IISc campus, at 10.30 a.m.

7. Human rights celebrations - 75th Universal declaration of Human Rights - founding Principal Director and Professor of Criminology and Justice Sciences of the International Institute of Justice and Police Sciences, Prof. K. Jaishankar inaugurates. Director, Indian Social Institute Dr. Rev. Selvaraj Arulnathan S.J. presides over event. Executive Trustee of Civic Bangalore, Kathyayini Chamaraj is the guest speaker. The event will be held at Indian Social Institute premises between 3.30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

8. Bengaluru Chapter of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India is hosting the 2nd Regional Conference of Company Secretaries, a two-day event, from today. Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya will inaugurate. Manish Gupta, president, and B. Narasimhan, vice-president, ICSI, will participate in the inaugural programme. The event will be held at Capitol Hotel, on Raj Bhavan Road, at 12 p.m.

9. Samudaya Bengaluru, Indian People’s Theatre Association, Karnataka, and Ragi Kana Bengaluru, are jointly launching National Cultural Jatha today. Former MP and Chairman of Fifth State Finance Commission, Government of Karnataka, Dr. C. Narayanaswamy, will inaugurate the State Jatha. The programme will be held in Bapu Auditorium, Ground Floor, Gandhi Bhavan, Kumarakrupa Road, at 5.30 p.m.

10. Sri D. Subbaramaiah Fine Arts Trust is celebrating a three-day 30th Ragasree Sammelanotsava from December 1. The inaugural day’s programme will feature Kunti - Karna, Gamaka Rupaka written by late B.S.S. Kowshik directed by Padma Gurudhatt. The programme will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture on B.S. Wadia Road in Basavanagudi, at 5.30 p.m.

11. An exhibition of miniature and contemporary paintings by M.V. Kambar, Gurpreet Singh Mankoo and Avtar Singh will be held at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath on Kumarakrupa Road, from 10.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. A curtain-raiser on preparations for the winter session of the State legislature in Belagavi.

2. ITF Kalaburagi Open Men Tennis Tournament quarter finals are being held today.

3. Press conference by Homoeopathy Doctors’ Association president Dr.S.S. Patil.

4. Press meet by Dalit Sangharsha Samiti State convener Arjun Bhadre.

5. Rotary Bidar Fort Club is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary.

6. Various programmes are being held to mark AIDS prevention day in KK region.

From south Karnataka

1. District administration in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar to observe World AIDS Day.

2. Minister for Animal Husbandry Venkatesh to review projects under implementation in the department.

3. Kodagu district to celebrate Girijana Utsava.

From coastal Karnataka

B. G. Shobha, Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary, Dakshina Kannada Legal Services Authority, flags off a procession to create awareness on prevention of AIDS and diabetes from Light House Hill to SDM Law College in Mangaluru, 7 a.m.

