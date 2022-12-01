Top news developments in Karnataka on December 1, 2022

December 01, 2022 11:12 am | Updated 11:17 am IST

1. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will be launching the first pilot of its retail digital rupee today. Bengaluru is one of the cities where Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC-R) will be introduced on a pilot basis for the Indian market.

2. Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary is holding a meeting today in the light of complaints about huge backlog in using up funds set aside for welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by various departments.

3. Today is World AIDS Day. District and health department authorities are organising events to mark the day in various places across Karnataka.

4. Today is the birth anniversary of Kengal Hanumanthaiah, second Chief Minister of Karnataka best known for his contribution to the construction of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the State legislature. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai garlanded his statue on the premises of Vidhana Soudha early in the morning.

5. Fire and Emergency Services’ sports ground, jointly developed by Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services and Bengaluru Metro Corporation Limited, will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at R.A. Mundkur Fire and Emergency Services Academy, Bannerghatta Road, 5 p.m.

6. Protest against the ITI management for failing to take back the 80 workers who were terminated on December 1, 2021, completes one year today.

7. Members of Bengaluru Jilla Manekelsagarara Sangha, domestic workers’ union, will stage a protest seeking settlement of their issues. The protest will be held at Freedom Park from 4 p.m. onwards.

8. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum is organising a two-day Southern India Science Drama Festival from today at VITM Auditorium, on Kasturba Road, from 9.30 a.m.

9. Human Rights Week programme on the theme of ‘Dignity freedom and Justice for All’ will be held at St. Joseph’s University’s Xavier Hall, Langford Road, Shantinagar, from 3.30 pm.

From coastal Karnataka

1. National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over from Mangaluru police the investigation into the November 19 pressure cooker blast in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru

2. Toll collection at Surathkal, which had turned controversial and had attracted the wrath of road users, has stopped, but collection yet to start at Hejmady as earlier announced.

3. District level SC and ST monthly meeting, SP office, 11 a.m. at Mangaluru.

From south Karnataka

Meeting is scheduled today to review the work in progress of underground cabling along 42-km Outer Ring Road for streetlights by MCC, to be chaired by MP Pratap Simha.

From North Karnataka

1. MNS leader Raj Thackeray to stop at Belagavi en route to Mumbai from Sawantwadi. MES leaders are expected to meet him in the airport today. This gains significance in the light of Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue being in the limelight.

2. Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty will address mediapersons in Kalaburagi about crop loss compensation and MSP for red gram.

3. Higher Education minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan promises fulfilling demands of guest lecturers and filling up of vacant posts during interaction with teachers in Dharwad.