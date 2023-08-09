August 09, 2023 11:32 am | Updated 11:32 am IST

1. Third Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft will be performed today between 1 pm and 2 pm., monitored by Bengaluru-based ISRO.

2. Ahead of World Elephant Day on August 12, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre set to release elephant census data for Karnataka today.

3. ORRCA (Outer Ring Road Companies Association) and the Police department are holding an interactive meeting today to discuss some of the issues faced by companies operating on this stretch.

4. Karnataka Rythara Jagruthi Vedike is organizing a State-level programme titled “Namma Ooru Namma Parisara” (Our village, our environment). The programme will be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and presided over by Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy at Kondajji Basappa Auditorium, Bharat Scouts and Guides premises, Palace Road, near Maharani’s College, from 5 p.m.

5. Bio NEST Agri Innovation Centre and University of Agricultural Sciences are jointly organising agri startup innovations exhibition and interaction programme titled Agri Innovation Impulse 2023. Vice-Chancellor of UAS-B Dr. S.V. Suresha will inaugurate the programme today on UAS campus.

6. Centenary celebration of Karnataka Administrative Service Officers’ Association will be inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lays the foundation stone for construction of additional rooms and renovation work.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra to participate in World Tribal Day celebrations at Sollepura in H.D. Kote in Mysuru.

2. Director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Science and Research Dr. C.N. Manjunath to participate in 58th annual day celebrations of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in Mysuru.

From north Karnataka

1. Chairman of the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights would hold a review meeting in Kalaburagi on implementation of RTE Act, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act.

2. There is panic among villagers after pug marks of leopard are found in Khanavatti near Mudalagi in Belagavi district.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Human Rights Protection Foundation, Udupi, decries Mescom’s failure to provide power connection to a BPL family in Kundapura taluk.

2. Kanyakumari District Railway Users’ Association demands rerouting of Kanyakumari-Mata Vaishno Devi weekly express via Mangaluru/Konkan Railway not only to speed up the service, but also to connect coastal Karnataka with J&K.

3. Dakshina Kannada Union of Working Journalists organizes meet-the-press with AYUSH department officials of Dakshina Kannada in Mangaluru, 11.30 am.

