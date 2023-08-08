ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on August 8, 2023

August 08, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

Kavi Mane, Kuvempu’s home in Kuppalli. Vishwa Manava Rastra Kavi Kuvempu Kalanikethana will celebrate the 119th birth anniversary of Kuvempu at 5 p.m. in Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road in Bengaluru on August 8, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Subha J. Rao

1. Allegations of corruption against Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has stirred a hornet’s nest. Both opposition JD(S) and BJP are demanding his resignation.

2. Press Club of Bengaluru has organised a meet-the-press programme with the Speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly U.T. Khader, on club’s premises in Cubbon Park at 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Vishwa Manava Rastra Kavi Kuvempu Kalanikethana will celebrate the 119th birth anniversary of Kuvempu, present Rashtrakavi Kuvempu award, and hold Kuvempu Samskruthika Utsava in Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 5 p.m. 

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda to review progress of projects in Mysuru division in Mysuru.

2. A meeting of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) council is scheduled for today.

From north Karnataka

1. Kannada organisations to stage protest in Dharwad condemning Manipur violence.

2. Ganesh mandals in Belagavi demand free electricity supply, and other benefits.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangalore University holds first meeting of its academic council for the academic year 2023-24. Acting Vice-Chancellor K. Jayaraj Amin will preside over the meeting.

2. Udupi MLA Yashpal A. Suvarna inaugurates an administrative training programme for presidents, vice-presidents and chief executive officers of primary fisheries cooperative societies in Udupi.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

