August 07, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to meet Congress legislators from six districts to address their grievances.

2. Sarvatrika Arogya Andolana Karnataka will hold a press conference today to release findings of a rapid survey of various districts in Karnataka on access to free medicines in public health facilities, and make various demands on health.

3. Jana Samskruthi Pratishtana, Bengaluru Art Foundation and Minchulli Sahitya Pratike are jointly organizing a programme titled ‘Kaaduva Ki Ram’ today to mark the 13th death anniversary of Ki Ram Nagaraj. The night-long programme will be inaugurated by Agrahara Krishnamurthi. The event will feature a play titled Chammarana Chaalaki Hendati, directed by Pradeep Tiptur, poets’ meet and folk songs. The venue is Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 6 p.m. on Monday August 7 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday August 8.

From north Karnataka

1. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to launch work on the Hescom power distribution centre in Belagavi industrial area in Macche at 5 pm.

2. Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 — vaccination programme — to be launched by Kalaburagi and Ballari district administration.

From south Karnataka

1. Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy to begin his two-day tour of Mandya district by launching the Mission Indra Dhanush vaccination programme at Hosahalli.

2. Press conference by KRRS.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchyat Chief Executive Officer K. Anand will flag off a wheel-mounted chariot in Mangaluru to create awareness on steps to be taken for preventing spread of dengue. It will tour entire Dakshina Kannada.

2. Press meet by BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi in Mangaluru, 4 pm

