ADVERTISEMENT

Top news developments in Karnataka on August 7, 2023  

August 07, 2023 10:34 am | Updated 10:34 am IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of then Health Minister U.T. Khader participating in Mission Indra Dhanush campaign in Bengaluru in 2015. Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 — vaccination programme — will be launched in Kalaburagi, Ballari and Mandya districts on August 7, 2023. | Photo Credit: File photo

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to meet Congress legislators from six districts to address their grievances.  

2. Sarvatrika Arogya Andolana Karnataka will hold a press conference today to release findings of a rapid survey of various districts in Karnataka on access to free medicines in public health facilities, and make various demands on health.  

3. Jana Samskruthi Pratishtana, Bengaluru Art Foundation and Minchulli Sahitya Pratike are jointly organizing a programme titled ‘Kaaduva Ki Ram’ today to mark the 13th death anniversary of Ki Ram Nagaraj. The night-long programme will be inaugurated by Agrahara Krishnamurthi. The event will feature a play titled Chammarana Chaalaki Hendati, directed by Pradeep Tiptur, poets’ meet and folk songs. The venue is Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 6 p.m. on Monday August 7 to 6 a.m. on Tuesday August 8.  

From north Karnataka 

1. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to launch work on the Hescom power distribution centre in Belagavi industrial area in Macche at 5 pm. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Mission Indra Dhanush 5.0 — vaccination programme — to be launched by Kalaburagi and Ballari district administration. 

From south Karnataka 

1. Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy to begin his two-day tour of Mandya district by launching the Mission Indra Dhanush vaccination programme at Hosahalli. 

2. Press conference by KRRS. 

From coastal Karnataka 

1. Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchyat Chief Executive Officer K. Anand will flag off a wheel-mounted chariot in Mangaluru to create awareness on steps to be taken for preventing spread of dengue. It will tour entire Dakshina Kannada. 

2. Press meet by BJP national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi in Mangaluru, 4 pm 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US