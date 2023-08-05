August 05, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will formally launch Gruha Jyothi scheme at N.V. Grounds in Kalaburagi in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Energy Minister K.J. George. This is the first big public event after the party leaders’ meeting in New Delhi where preparation for LS polls was discussed.

2. Post-pandemic, the Department of Orthopaedics in the government-run Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru has offered outpatient services to nearly 60,000 patients. The first week of August is observed as National Bone and Joint week.

3. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao will today give details on the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 5.0 of immunising children and pregnant women against vaccine preventable diseases.

4. Karnataka State Tax Practitioners’ Association and All India Federation of Tax Practitioners are organizing Tax Practitioner Day. Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, will be the chief guest. Former CM Basavaraj Bommai and Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Government of Karnataka, Padmakar Kulkarni, will be the guests of honour.

5. KLE Law College, Bengaluru, is organizing a national conference on ‘Law, Religion and Society: A Constitutional Deliberation’. Inaugural programme will be attended by Justice Kaushal Jayendra Thaker, judge, High Court of Allahabad, as the chief guest. The event is on the college premises from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Swara Sourabha will present a veena concert by Prof. Dr. R. Visweswaran. During the event, Sadhanacharya award will be presented to Prof. Visweswaran. The programme will be held in Havyaka Sabha, 11th Cross, Malleswaram, from 5 p.m.

7. Rajmahal Vilas Sangeetha Sabha will present a vocal concert by Vrunda Acharya in Sri Shankara Adhyayana Kendra, Vinayaka temple, Gayathri Parishath premises, Sanjayanagar, behind Hotel Udupi Garden, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Karnataka High Court judge Justice P. S. Dinesh will inaugurate Itinerary Court of Civil Judge and JMFC at Brahmavar. Karnataka High Court judge and Administrative Judge of Udupi Justice M. I. Arun, Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Tourism H. K. Patil, Minister for Public Works Satish Jarkiholi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar to attend, Bunta Bhavan, Brahmavar.

From north Karnataka

HDMC council members in Hubballi will today talk about violence in Manipur at a media conference.