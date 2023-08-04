August 04, 2023 11:55 am | Updated 11:55 am IST

1. All Congress leaders are back Karnataka today after two days of deliberations with party high command. They are now to focus on improving administration, sinking differences and building party organisation, ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

2. Government of Karnataka is organizing a CSR Conclave on the theme “Education makes a Social Impact” with many companies participating. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the conclave.

3. Citizen Group is organizing the Citizen Youth Parliament session. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates the programme that will be held in Banquet Hall, Vikasa Soudha, from 11 a.m. onwards.

4. Karnataka State Tax Practitioners’ Association, in association with All India Federation of Tax Practitioners, is holding golden jubilee programme today on Tax Practitioner’s Day. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be the chief guest at the event that will be held in Palace Grounds, Gate No. 9, Princess Green, at 4.30 p.m.

5. Department of Orthodontics and Dentofacial Orthopaedics, Dayananda Sagar College of Dental Sciences, is organising a national training programme in cleft and craniofacial orthodontics today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Dr. Premachandra Sagar auditorium, Centre for Performing Arts, Kumaraswamy Layout, DSC premises, at 11 a.m.

6. Bangalore University NSS is organising a workshop on constitutional readings, on its premises in Prof. K. Venkatagiri Gowda auditorium, from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal will share details on station development in Mysuru division under Amrut Bharat Station scheme.

2. Karnataka Skill Development Corporation to hold industry conclave in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Akhila Karnataka Sri Manjunatha Swamy Bhaktha Vrunda will organize a convention of devotees of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple at Ujire to condemn targeting Dharmasthala Pattadhikari and Rajya Sabha Member D. Veerendra Heggade’s family members in Soujanya murder case.

2. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament, urges Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to form Mangaluru railway division, and also submits a list of other demands.

3. Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan asks Department of Collegiate Education to get reels and short films made from students on drug abuse to keep students away from using drugs. Best reels and short films will be awarded prizes during Independence Day celebrations. Instructs District Health and Family Welfare Officer to appoint a district-level counsellor to counsel drug addicts.

From north Karnataka

1. Divisional Railway Manager of Hubballi to talk about inclusion of railway stations under Amrut Bharat scheme for development.

2. State Government is developing the Bhootnal tank in Vijayapura district as a green space by planting over one lakh saplings. High density planting is being taken up at the site.

3. Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, will review arrangements for Chief Minister’s visit to Kalaburagi city on Saturday (August 5) for official launch of Gruha Jyothi scheme.

