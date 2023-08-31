August 31, 2023 11:16 am | Updated 12:08 pm IST

1. While Karnataka has started releasing 5,000 cusecs of water per day as per the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), farmers stir at KRS against release of water to Tamil Nadu continues. A similar protest to commence at Kabini as well. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is in Delhi to consult legal experts ahead of Supreme Court hearing on Cauvery.

2. Today is the birth anniversary of saint Narayana Guru. The main event is being organised by the Department of Kannada and Culture, which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra, on J.C. Road, at 3.30 p.m. The Department is also organizing Nuliya Chandiah birth anniversary. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to inaugurate the event at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan on Millers Road at 5.30 p.m.

3. At Press Club, Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy talks about agrarian crisis faced by Karnataka in a water deficit year.

4. Global Learning Collaborative for Health Systems Resilience and Tata Institute for Genetics and Society, Bengaluru, are jointly organizing a workshop on building better surveillance systems. It will be held in Ectoderm Auditorium, in Stem building, NCBS campus, GKVK, Ballari Road, from 12.30 p.m. onwards.

5. Center for Advanced Research in Digital Forensics and Cyber Security, Christ Deemed to be University, Bengaluru, is organizing India Cyber Security Summit, 2023, today. Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara, will be participating as the chief guest, 9.30 a.m.; Dr. Alok Mohan, DG and IG, Karnataka Police, will inaugurate Cyber Forensic Lab, at Christ Deemed to be University, Kengeri campus at 3 p.m.

6. District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Health and Family Welfare Department, Bengaluru Urban District and other organizations jointly organised Yuvajanotsava - Marathon Red Ribbon Run today to create awareness on HIV/AIDS. It was held at Physical Education College ground, Bangalore University, Jnanabharathi campus, 8.30 a.m.

7. Photojournalists Association of Bangalore is organizing its annual photo exhibition by photojournalists titled Frozen Memories. The exhibition is at Chitrakala Parishat on Kumarakrupa Road, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. It is being inaugurated today by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

8. Dalit Sangharsha Samiti is celebrating the birth anniversary of former chief minister late Devaraj Urs at Town Hall at 12 noon with a State-level convention.

From south Karnataka

Madikeri CMC Council Meeting to review development projects today.

From north Karnataka

National seminar on the gender and caste division is being held at Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari, from 11 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district administration will celebrate Brahmashree Narayana Guru jayanthi at Kudroli Gokarnanatha temple in Mangaluru. Speaker U T Khader will attend the celebration at 4 p.m. Udupi district administration celebrated at Narayana Guru Auditorium at Bannanje. Udupi MLA Yakshpal Suvarna will attend, at 10.30 a.m.