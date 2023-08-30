August 30, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST

1. In compliance with the directive of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), Karnataka has begun releasing water from its reservoirs to Tamil Nadu. Outflow from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir across river Cauvery in Mandya district has been stepped up. The outflow into the river is at the rate of 4,398 cusecs against an inflow of 2,300 cusecs as on August 30. Farmers in Mandya continue to protest against release of water, saying that their crops are wilting with no water released to them from the reservoirs.

2. Congress government in Karnataka is set to launch its fourth guarantee — Gruha Lakshmi scheme that offers a monthly aid of ₹2,000 each to an estimated 1.10 crore women heads of families — in Mysuru today. Gruha Lakshmi is one of the five guarantees announced by the Congress before the Assembly elections in May. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will launch Gruha Lakshmi. The programme will be launched at various district headquarters as well.

3. Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) is organizing an outreach programme on financial literacy today. Sharanabasappa Darshanapura, Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises, and Sudatta Mandal, Deputy Managing Director, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) Mumbai, will inaugurate the event. There will be a special address by Dr. Richard Vincent D’Souza, Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries Department (MSME and Mines), GoK, and Satyaki Rastogi, General Manager and Regional Head, SIDBI. The programme is being held in Kassia auditorium, No. 2/106, 17th Cross, Magadi Chord Road, Vijayanagar, at 10.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Inauguration of new facilities at ICAR, Indian Institute of Horticultural Research, will be attended by Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Government of India, and Director General, Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The programme will be held at IIHR premises, Hesaraghatta, 11 a.m.

5. Launch of book titled Realization of a yogi, by film actor Malika Arora, at Leela Palace hotel, Kodihalli, HAL Airport Road, from 6 p.m. onwards.

6. Indian Institute of Plantation Management is organizing a talk on emerging digital economy by Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. The programme will be held at IIPM campus, at 2.30 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

The dharna by the NH 169 Bhoo Maalikara Horata Samiti, an action committee of land owners whose properties are being acquired for widening National Highway 169 between Kulashekara (Mangaluru) and Sanoor (Karkala), in front of NHAI office in Mangaluru, enters ninth day on August 30. The land owners are demanding early settlement of compensation. The committee will announce its future course of action.

From north Karnataka

1. Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) chairperson Ajay Singh will announce details of the decisions taken at the board meeting on August 29.

2. Protest by women’s groups seeking justice for Soujanya, who was raped and murdered in 2012 at Dharmasthala, in Rani Channamma Circle in Belagavi at 11 a.m. No one has been convicted in the case so far.

