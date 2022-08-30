Top news developments in Karnataka on August 30, 2022

A flooded area at Arkeshwara layout in Ramanagara district on August 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

1. Incessant rains in and around Bengaluru have wreaked havoc in Bengaluru Urban and Ramanagaram districts, while Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway has turned into a traffic nightmare. Average annual rainfall in Bengaluru likely to be breached today. Intermittent rains continued in parts of Mysuru region through out the night.

2. Supreme Court to hear today the Karnataka Waqf Board petition challenging the Karnataka High Court’s order permitting celebrations in Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet from August 31 (Ganesh Chaturthi day) for a limited period.

3. The chief pontiff of Murugha mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, has submitted an application for anticipatory bail before the Second Additional District and Sessions Judge. Police are investigating a case filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act registered against the seer.

4. Department pf Emergency Medicine, Ramaiah Medical College, is organising a launching ceremony of the Active Bleeding Control - Stop the Bleed programme. Dr. Vinay M. Nadakarni, Medical Director of the Centre for Simulation, Advanced Education and Innovation, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (USA) will be the chief guest. The event will be held at Dwaraka Hall, Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Mathikere, at 11 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. MSME Association peeved over the rate of taxation on industries on the outskirts of the city limits levied by Gram Panchayats and want it to be scaled down.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. District Development and Monitoring Committee and BJP district unit are separately holding meetings regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mangaluru on September 2.

2. Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate the autonomous status of Vivekananda College at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada at 10 am. It is the sixth college under Mangalore University to get autonomous status.

3. Minister for Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport S. Angara will inaugurate year-long Save Whale Shark campaign of Wild Trust of India, a NGO, forest and fisheries departments in Karnataka starting from Mangaluru. Vivek Menon, founder trustee and Executive Director, Wildlife Trust of India delivers key note address, Vijay Kumar Gogi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests will speak.