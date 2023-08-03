HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on August 3, 2023

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

August 03, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of RWAs protesting against illegal commercialisation of residential areas in Bengaluru. A meeting regarding “Clean Bengaluru - Brand Bengaluru” is being held in the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University till 1 p.m. on August 3, 2023.

1. Top Karnataka Congress leaders continue brainstorming in New Delhi on the upcoming elections to Lok Sabha and other internal party issues. Two rounds of meetings were held yesterday in which leaders were asked to focus on streamlining party, have zero tolerance to corruption and start work for LS polls.

2. Stakeholders meeting regarding “Clean Bengaluru - Brand Bengaluru” is being held today at the Jnana Bharathi campus of Bangalore University till 1 p.m. It is open to RWA members.

3. To mark Indian Organ Donor Day, Department of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Mission are jointly organising an event in which 151 organ donors’ families will be honoured, at Jnana Jyothi auditorium, Central College campus, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi.

4. University of Agricultural Sciences is holding the 57th convocation today. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is also the Chancellor of UAS-B, will preside over the event. Dr. Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Government of India, and Director General of Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, will deliver the convocation address, in Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Centre, UAS-B premises, Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK), at 11 a.m.

5. Army Institute of Fashion and Design is organizing Design Dapple 2023 today. Maj. Gen Ravi Murugan, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala Sub Area, is the chief guest. The event will be held in Chowdiah Memorial Hall, 16th Cross Road, Vyalikaval, Malleswaram, at 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

CFTRI zonal conference on “Replacing Single-Use Plastic by Paper with Emphasis on Food Packaging” is being held in Mysuru. This event will showcase innovative research and solutions that promote the use of paper-based materials to address the pressing issue of plastic waste.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwin Vaishnav will lay foundation stone in virtual mode for re-construction of Mangaluru Junction Railway Station under Amrut Bharat scheme on August 6. The railway station will be modernized at an estimated cost of ₹19.32 crore.

2. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to stage protest in Udupi against the alleged voyeurism incident in a paramedical college in July, 3 p.m

From north Karnataka

1. RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge will meet Congress leaders in Kalaburagi with regard to preparations for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s visit for the launch of Gruha Jyothi on August 5.

2. Labour unions to address media in Kalaburagi to share details about nationwide jatha (gathering) between August 1 and August 14 before the flag hoisting on August 14-15 midnight marking Independence Day.

