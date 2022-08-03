Top news developments in Karnataka on August 3, 2022

Davanagere is all set to host the 75th birthday celebrations of leader of opposition Siddaramaiah. A huge pandal has been erected for the event, in which Rahul Gandhi and other leaders are participating. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 03, 2022 11:02 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. The stage is set for the 75th birthday event of former Chief Minsiter Siddaramaiah at Davanagere in which Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will participate, besides a host of State and national leaders of the party. Mr. Gandhi, who arrived in Hubballi last night, held a meeting with party leaders to underline the need for unity ahead of elections.

2. Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bengaluru late tonight to participate in a CII event tomorrow. He is also expected to focus on the rebellion by BJP Yuva Morcha workers after the communal incidents and murders in Mangaluru.

3. Rains continue to batter parts of Karnataka and is expected to continue till August 6. Eight people have so far been killed in rain-related incidents in Coastal Karnataka and North Karnataka districts. Bengaluru also experienced heavy rains, with roads and low-lying areas inundated.

4. Valedictory programme of “Digital transformation: A big leap for women entrepreneurs and training 10K women” with Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, Murugesh Nirani, as the chief guest at Hotel Lalit Ashok from 1 p.m. onwards.

5. Mysore Horticulture Society will give details about the Independence Day flower show today.

6. Viswakalayana Mission Charitable Trust, Rashtriya Basava Dal and Lingayata Dharma Mahasabha are jointly organising Basava Banchami programme today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the event at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road from 10.30 a.m. onwards.

7. Medico Pastoral Association, Centre for Mental Health Care is celebrating its 50th anniversary on Wednesday. The programme is between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Association’s premises, at No. 47, Pottery Road, Frazer Town.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar will visit flash flood-hit areas near Kukke Subrahmanya in Sullia and Kadaba taluks in Dakshina Kannada. He will hold a meeting with officials at Kukke Subrahmanya on relief operations.

From South Karnataka

1. A new constituent college of the University of Mysore will be inaugurated at Terkanambi, Chamarajanagar district; launch of new courses by the University of Mysore at its Chamarajanagar centre and which is to be offered from the current academic year.

2. Mysore City Corporation will spell out details of drive to handle e-waste and implementation of ban on single-use plastic.

From North Karnataka

1. Public Works Department minister C.C. Patil to hold meeting of senior officers in Koppal for reviewing his department’s progress.

2. Deputy Commissioner orders an inquiry after an old man dies after drinking polluted water in a Belagavi village.

3. KLE College in Belagavi holds convocation at Centenary Hall at 11 am. Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana to attend.