August 29, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:34 am IST

1. On August 28, Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) decided to recommend to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) that Karnataka release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days. The CWMA would meet today to take a call on the recommendation. Karnataka has been saying it is not able to release water given the dry spell prevailing in the State and plummeting water levels across reservoirs.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announces in Mysuru that music director Hamsalekha will inaugurate the Dasara festivities this year.

3. Stage is set for rollout of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Mysuru tomorrow. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will be part of the programme tomorrow. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will review preparations in Mysuru. Both CM and DM visited Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hills today.

4. A Vayu Vajra bus toppled near Palace Guttahalli flyover (near BDA head office) on August 28 night, causing injuries to over 10 passengers and driver.

5. Karnataka State Medicinal Plant Authority and Karnataka Biodiversity Board are jointly organizing a State-level stakeholder consultation workshop for formulation of medicinal plant action plan (2023-33). Javed Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forest, Environment and Ecology, Government of Karnataka, Rajiv Ranjan, Principal Conservator of Forests and Chief of Forest Force, Dr. Tanuja Nesari, Chief Executive Officer, National Medicinal Herbs Board, are chief guests. Inauguration of workshop at Vikasa Soudha this morning.

6. Karnataka State Souharda Samyukta Sahakari Niyamita, Bengaluru, is organizing a felicitation programme for the best co-operatives of the State. Outstanding co-operatives and co-operatives that have been awarded the prestigious Sahakar Ratna by the Government of Karnataka in 2022 will be felicitated. K.N. Rajanna, Cooperation Minister will inaugurate that event to be held in Princess Golf, Gate No. 9, Palace Ground, Ballari Road, at 12.30 p.m.

7. B.N.M. Institute of Technology, Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, inaugurated a two-day workshop on modelling, design and safety in electric vehicle technology today. Dr. Enti Ranga Reddy, Honorary Secretary, The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, was the chief guest. The programme was held at Seminar Hall, BNM IT premises, 27th Cross, 12th Main Road, Banashankari II Stage, at 9 a.m.

8. To mark the 97th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde, Rashtriya Nava Nirmana Vedike is presenting a Hindustani classical vocal concert by Dr. K.S. Vaishali and team on Chitrakala Parishat premises on Kumarakrupa Road between 5.30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

9. Exhibition of drawing, graphic prints, paintings and sculptures by group of artists at KGLD Art Gallery, Pipeline Road, Hoysalanagara, Sunkadakatte, between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to participate in 108th birth anniversary of Dr. Rajendra swamiji of Suttur mutt. He will also inaugurate a new factory at Kadakola Industrial Estate near Nanjangud, inaugurate the modernised burns ward at K.R. Hospital, and inaugurate MRI services.

From north Karnataka

1. Retired professors and alumni plan year-long celebration of 40 years of Rani Channamma university, that was earlier called Karnataka University Belgaum campus.

2. Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) meeting at headquarters in Kalaburagi at 2.30 p.m., presided over by Chairperson Ajay Singh.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Mangaluru City Corporation council holds its monthly meeting. Mayor Jayananda Anchan will preside over the meeting at 11 a.m. It is the last meeting led by Mr. Anchan as his one-year term as Mayor will end on September 8.

2. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will review functioning of the department in Mangaluru.

3. Minister for School Education and Literacy S. Madhu Bangarappa and Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti will attend National Sports Day function at Scouts and Guides Bhavan in Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada, 11 a.m.

4. Minister for School Education and Literacy S. Madhu Bangarappa will review functioning of department in Udupi.

