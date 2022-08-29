Top news developments in Karnataka on August 29, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

House committee will hold a public consultation in Hubballi on the issue of Ganesha Pandal at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

1. Heavy rain continued to lash Bengaluru, leading to heavy traffic snarls in various parts of the city during peak hours. For the second time in less than a week, the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway was flooded on Monday disrupting vehicle movement in Ramanagar, even up to Channapatna.

2. Department of Posts, Karnataka Circle, Bengaluru, will be releasing a Special Cover on the occasion of National Sports Day on Monday. L K Dash, Postmaster General, will release the special cover in the presence of the chief guest, M P Ganesh, former coach and captain of Indian Hockey team. The programme will be held at Meghdhoot Auditorium, Bengaluru GPO, from 11 a.m.

3. Rashtriya Navanirmana Vedike, Bengaluru, is organising a special lecture to mark the 96th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde. The lecture will be delivered by chief guest Sitaram Yechury, All India general secretary of CPI (M). The programme will be held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan premises, Race Course Road, from 4.30 pm

From North Karnataka

1. AIDYO, a youth organisation, will hold a conference of unemployed youth in Ballari.

2. Sharana Basaveshwara temple in Kalaburagi is expected to witness huge crowd of devotee as it holds an annual religious event today

3. House committee will hold public consultation in Hubballi on the issue of Ganesha Pandal at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi at 11 a.m.

From South Karnataka

1. Incessant rains continue to lash Mysuru and surrounding regions. District in-charge minister Somashekar will hold discussions with officials from the department of agriculture and take stock of crop damage.

2. Vice Chancellor of the University of Mysore Prof Hemantha Kumar will inaugurate a seminar on nationalism and freedom movement as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Teresian College

From Coastal Karnataka

1. A bronze statue of Kedambady Ramayya Gowda, a peasant leader who had revolted against the British in 1837 two decades prior to the first freedom struggle of 1857, will arrive in Mangaluru at 6 pm today. Mangaluru City Corporation will install it at Bavutagudde as a mark of respect to freedom fighters on the occasion of 75th year of Independence.

2. Jai Tulunadu, a registered organisation, will launch a Twitter campaign to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include Tulu in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution ahead of Mr Modi’s September 2 visit to Mangaluru