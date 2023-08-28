August 28, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:16 am IST

1. Rozgar Mela 8th Tranche will be held today in which Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi is the chief guest. The programme will be held in the Purohit Hall, STC BSF premises.

2. Department of Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka is organizing a Global Innovation Partners’ Meet at BTS 2023 today. The meet will be addressed by Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Information Technology and Biotechnology Priyank Kharge, and Dr. Ekroop Caur, Secretary to Government, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology and Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka. It will be held in Mysuru Hall, ITC Gardenia, Residency Road, from 11.30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From north Karnataka

1. Hindalga jail superintendent Krishna Kumar orders inquiry into allegation of irregularities in the Central prison.

2. Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi will meet writers and artistes of Kalyana Karnataka at Rangamandir in Kalaburagi to discuss golden jubilee celebrations of State’s renaming as Karnataka. 11 a.m.

3. Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa to hold review meeting in Dharwad at 2 p.m.

4. Activist S. R. Hiremath to hold press meet in Dharwad on corruption and land grabbing at 11 a.m.

5. Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao to address party workers in Hubballi

From south Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah begins three-day visit to Mysuru by presiding over a KDP meeting in zilla panchayat premises.

2. The Chief Minister will inaugurate Mysuru Race Club Charitable Trust’s new eye hospital in Mysuru.

3. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to attend preparatory meeting in connection with August 30 launch of Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Federation of Pro-people Organisations, Dakshina Kannada and Joint Forum of Progressive Organisations, Karnataka stage protest in Belthangady seeking probe by Special Investigation Team (SIT) into Soujanya rape and murder.

2. Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur to inaugurate an agri leaf factory which manufactures export-oriented bio plates from arecanut palm leaf, at Nidle village, near Dharmasthala, 4 p.m.

