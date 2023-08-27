Top news developments in Karnataka on August 27, 2023

August 27, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

1. Sahitya Loka Publications will launch four books titled Kanasu Sogasu, Ondu Gulabiya Kathe, Brazil Payana and Appigowdana Shankapushpa. Poet and short story writer Jayanth Kaikini will release them. The programme will be held at the Indian Institute of World Culture, B.P. Wadia Road, Basavanagudi at 11 a.m.

2. Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts (SaPa), is presenting a Carnatic music by Mahesh Vinayakram. The concert will be held in Vijayashree Auditorium, SaPa premises at No. 3, Postal Colony, Sanjaynagar, near Radhakrishna Temple, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon

3. Nrityantar Academy of Performing Arts is presenting its 12th annual Odissi dance festival titled NAMAN 2023 today. The programme featuring performances by Nrityantar Bengaluru, Preetisha Mohapatra from Bhubaneswar and Nrityagram, Bengaluru, will be held at ADA Rangamandira on J.C. Road, from 5.30 p.m.

4. The 31st Hussain Day convention will be held today in St. Joseph’s University Auditorium on Langford Road from 3 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

From North Karnataka

1. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to inaugurate all India Christian convention in Belagavi at 12 noon.

2. B. Nagendra, Minister for Tribal Welfare, Youth Empowerment and Sports and Ballari In-charge will address a media conference in Ballari to share details of Gruha Lakshmi scheme. He will later inspect HCL main canal at Kolagallu.

From South Karnataka

1. 25th anniversary of Cardiological Society of India, Mysuru chapter, K.V. Rajendra, DC, inaugurates, technical sessions on cardiac-related issues are being held on the occasion.

2. District in charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa to take part in Press Day celebrations of Mysuru District Journalists Association and distribution of awards

From Coastal Karnataka

1. The BJP will stage a protest in Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada seeking re-investigation into the decade-old Soujanya murder case. BJP MLAs, MLCs from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will attend it. Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada and State president of BJP will also participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.