Top news developments in Karnataka on August 26, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Following allotment of alternative Bangalore Development Authority sites to political VIPs, including Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, in violation of Supreme Court orders, BDA Commissioner Rajesh Gowda is likely to lose his post. The Supreme Court came down heavily on the violation in a hearing and issued oral instructions to shift him. Government’s action is expected today.

2. Kannada Sahitya Parishat is inaugurating the renovated Sri Krishnaraja Parishat Mandira in Chamarajpet. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Renowned writers including Dr. Chandrashekara Kambar, Kamala Hampana, and Doddarange Gowda are special guests. The event will be held at the Parishat's premises on Pampa Mahakavi Road, from 5 p.m.

3. The Institution of Engineers (India), Karnataka State Centre, is organising a talk on ‘Being Entrepreneurial and the Role of Organisations’ by Uma Reddy, Managing Director, Hitech Magnetics and Electronics Pvt Ltd and Director and Chairperson of international Affairs Committee - FKCCI. The programme will be held at the IE (I) premises on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Veedhi, from 6 p.m. onwards.

4. Bangalore Institute of Legal Studies is organising its 6th National Moot Court Competition, a three-day event, from Friday. Justice Engalaguppe Seetharamaiah Indresh, judge, High Court of Karnataka, will inaugurate the event that is being held on the institute's premises on Vijaya College campus, R.V. Road, Basavanagudi.

5. Akhila Karnataka Catholic Christara Kannada Sangha, in association with Karnataka Vikasa Ranga, will be organising the birth anniversary of Kannada activist late G. Narayanakumar at Ravindra Kalakshetra, from 11 a.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to interact with mediapersons at event organised by Mysuru District Journalists’ Association (MDJA);

2. Chamarajanagar MP V Srinivas Prasad to preside over District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee meeting.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Dakshina Kannada district administration will hold a peace committee meeting in Mangaluru at noon ahead of Ganesh festival celebrations to ensure that there will be no law and order issues. Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra will chair the meeting.

2. Surathkal Toll Virodhi Horata Samithi to press for removal of toll booth at Surathkal on Mangaluru-Udupi National Highway 66.

From north Karnataka

1. The continued search for the leopard has affected the functioning of 22 schools in western Belagavi. Over 10,000 students are affected due to closure of schools. While some private schools have started online classes, most government schools are yet to do so.

2. Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will inaugurate an awareness cell for farmers, and lay the foundation stone for vegetable cold storage plant at Agriculture Training Centre in Kalaburagi.

3. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani will chair quarterly Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) review meeting in Kalaburagi.