August 25, 2023 10:00 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

1. With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit ISRO tomorrow to congratulate scientists over Chandrayaan-3 success, BJP is getting ready to use the opportunity to organise a road show and pep up the flagging spirit of party workers after the 2023 Assembly poll drubbing. They plan a road show and want to use the event as a plank to launch preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

2. ISRO released images of the Chandrayaan-2’s camera spotting the Chandrayaan-3’s Lander. “The Chandrayaan-2’s Orbiter High-Resolution Camera (OHRC) spots Chandrayaan-3 Lander,” the space agency said.

3. Suspense continues over whether S.T. Somashekhar and Shivaram Hebbar of the BJP will join Congress, a day after Ayanur Manjunath quit JD(S) to join the Congress.

3. Varamahalakshmi festival is being celebrated across Karnataka. Last two days have seen brisk business in markets despite skyrocketing prices of flowers.

4. Karnataka Adijambava Samskruthika Samithi is organizing a programme to remember the late Dalit poet Siddalingaiah. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the event at Gandhi Bhavan on Kumarakrupa Road, at 10.30 a.m.

5. Pravara Theatre is celebrating its 10th anniversary today. As part of the celebrations, there will be Rangageethe by Bengaluru Theatre Groups at 6 p.m.; Kannada play Gayagalu presented by Nirdigantha, Srirangapatna, directed by Dr. Shripad Bhat, at 7.15 p.m. Venue: K.H. Kala Soudha in Hanumanthanagar.

From south Karnataka

1. Airport Advisory Committee meeting to take stock of progress of Mysuru airport expansion. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha to chair the meeting.

2. University of Mysore Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre to hold a seminar on delimitation and it’s impact on States.

From coastal Karnataka

Bhagwanth Khuba, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers and New and Renewable energy, to visit plastic park site at Ganjimutt.

From north Karnataka

1. Minister M.B. Patil says the government will promote agro products-based industries in rural areas. Hopes northern Karnataka will turn out to be a horticulture food industry hub.

2. Food Safety Department to form committee to check safety and quality of street vendor food in Kalaburagi.

