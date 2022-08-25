Top news developments in Karnataka on August 25, 2022

Residents of Belman in Udupi welcomed participants of Agnipath Daud (from Karkala to Udupi) organised as part of the district’s silver jubilee celebrations to motivate youngsters to join the Indian Army force and create awareness on physical fitness of youth. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

1. As many as nine people have been killed and 14 injured in a road accident in Tumakuru district early this morning, after a collision between a lorry and a tempo, about 200 kilometres from Bengaluru. According to early reports, most of the deceased were labourers hailing from Raichur district and the tempo in which they were travelling was overcrowded. This stretch has seen several fatal accidents. Further details are awaited.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. All eyes are on further moves of Karnataka Contractors’ Association after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai challenged them to go to Lokayukta on their charge that bureaucrats and politicians seek 40% cut to clear contracts and bills.

3. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair cabinet meeting today.

4. Confederation of Indian Industry Karnataka is organising its 18th India Innovation Summit 2022 titled “CII Innoverage 2022 - Engineering Imagination.” Key speakers at the summit include Kris Gopalakrishnan, past president, CII and Chairman, Axilor Ventures and Co-Founder of Infosys Ltd. The event will be held at West End Court, Taj West End, from 10 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association is organising a programme to inaugurate Poultry Training Center and Diagnostic Laboratory. Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Prabhu Chauhan will be participating in the event as chief guest. The programme will be held at Veterinary College campus, Hebbal from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Karnataka Sangeeta Nritya Academy will announce the winners of 2022-23 Karnataka Kalashree honour and annual awards today.

7. Sharada Pratistana is presenting Kannada play Akkai Jeevana Horata based on the life of Akkai Padmashali, trangender activist. The play is written by Dr Belur Raghunandan. A book on Akkai will also be released on the occasion. The programme will be held at Kalagrama, Mallatthahalli, from 5 pm onwards.

From South Karnataka

1. The grand finale of the software edition of Smart India Hackathon-2022 will start at the JSS Science and Technology University in Mysuru.

2. University of Mysore Vice Chancellor Hemantha Kumar to release “Dynamics of Reporting”, a book authored by journalist Kudli Gururaj and translated by journalist Vijaykumar Patil.

From North Karnataka

1. A two-day seminar on nationality and national unity to be inaugurated at Gulbarga University at 11 am.

2. Theatre artist Shankrayya Ghanti will address press in Kalaburagi about cinema festival to be organised by Manujamata Cineyana and Janaranga theatre group.

3. Monthly council meeting of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation today at 11 a.m. Issue of whether to allow Ganesh pandal at Idgah Maidan is scheduled to be discussed

4. Belagavi police arrest 12 persons accused of examination malpractice in KPTCL assistant exam.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Governor Thaawar Chand Ghelot to inaugurate the silver jubilee of the formation of Udupi District in Udupi at 5 p.m.

2. As many as 97 national awardee teachers of India for 2020 and 2021 write to President of India and Prime Minister, including Yakub Koyyur of Dakshina Kannada, to provide them a chance to meet them on September 5 during the physical award ceremony as they missed an opportunity to meet them due to the pandemic and they were presented the award virtually. They say they want to cherish their lifetime memorable event with them.