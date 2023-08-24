August 24, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

1. After the safe landing of the Lander module of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, Bengaluru-based ISRO has this morning announced: “The Ch-3 Rover ramped down from the Lander and India took a walk on the moon! More updates soon.”

2. National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), Bengaluru, will be signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Research& Training Organizations of Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change (MoEFCC), Indian Council of Forestry and Research and Education (ICFRE), Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), Central Academy for State Forestry Service (CASFOS), Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), and Forest Survey of India (FSI), as a step towards building partnership for research and education on biodiversity and conservation.

3. The 5th edition of the India Clean Air Summit (ICAS), which will be held till August 25 in Bengaluru, will initiate a dialogue on the implications of pollution on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Mission LiFE. The gathering also intends to align clean air goals with climate policies and discuss how democratising air pollution data can enable improved citizen science. Various sessions of the summit are being organised by the Centre for Air Pollution Studies (CAPS) at the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP).

4. University of Agricultural Sciences, Staff Training Unit, Directorate of Extension, and Khadi and Village Industries Commission are jointly conducting a training on Right to Information Act, 2005. Dr. S.V. Suresha, Vice Chancellor, University of Agricultural Sciences, will inaugurate.

5. Azim Premji University is conducting a three-day seminar on Early Childhood Education from today. Teachers, teacher educators and members of NGOs will participate in the event being held in Azim Premji University, Bikkanahalli Main Road, Sarjapur, from 9 a.m. onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Elections to posts of president of different Standing Committees of Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation are being held today.

2. Police Day celebration at JSS college in Dharwad at 11 a.m. It is a programme to reach out to college students & create awareness on substance abuse.

3. People admitted to hospitals after consuming contaminated water in Yadgir district are recovering. Such instances are recurring despite Jal Jeevan Mission.

From south Karnataka

Mysuru district in-charge minister H.C. Mahadevappa to review preparations for launch of Gruha Lakshmi programme by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on August 30 in Mysuru.

From coastal Karnataka

ABVP stages protest in Mangaluru against State Government’s decision to withdraw New Education Policy and introduce State Education Policy.

