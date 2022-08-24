Top news developments in Karnataka on August 24, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa flagged off the Savarkar rath yatra in Mysuru on August 23, 2022 in the presence of Ministers S.T. Somashekar and Narayana Gowda. | Photo Credit: M.A.SRIRAM

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. While BJP and Congress have announced withdrawal of their proposed August 26 rallies in the communally-sensitive Kodagu district, prohibitory orders will kick in from today in the region as a precautionary measure. BJP launched a yatra on Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts, a pointer to their focus on the Old Mysore region.

2. Second day's programme of Indian Clean Air Summit, organised by Centre for Air Pollution Studies at the Centre for Study of Science and Technology and Policy. Opening session is on the link between air pollution and climate change at 10 a.m., followed by panel discussion on the role of emission technologies in addressing air pollution and climate change at 11 a.m. The event will be held at Radison Blu Atria., Palace Road.

3. Valedictory programme of international conference on advances in agriculture and food system towards sustainable development goals, organised by University of Agricultural Sciences, Bengaluru, All India Agricultural Students’ Association, New Delhi, and Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, at Kuvempu Auditorium, South Block, GKVK campus at 2.30 p.m. Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil will be the chief guest.

From south Karnataka

Karnataka Exhibition Authority is holding a media conference on the ensuing Dasara exhibition.

From north Karnataka

1. The placing of V D Savarkar photos in Ganesh mandals gets more interesting in Belagavi with Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi asking his followers to keep Sangolli Rayanna, Buddha, Basava and Ambedkar photos. AAP leader Rajiv Topannanavar wants photos of local leaders to be kept.

2. A section of Ganesh festival organisers seek permission to erect a pandal in the controversial Idgah Maidan in Hubballi. HDMC asks organiser to first get permission of other government agencies.

3. Press meet of Karnataka Dalit Sangharsh Samiti on delay in construction of Ambedkar Bhavan in Hubballi.

Who will come to Shivamogga if peace eludes this city? Traders, hoteliers and shopkeepers in Shivamogga are in distress over repeated disturbances that have restricting business activity in the city. | Video Credit: G T Sathish & Prakash Hassan

From coastal Karnataka

1. Udupi district administration organises Agnipath Dhoud (run) from Karkala to Udupi on August 24 as a prelude to celebrate the silver jubilee of Udupi district on August 25. Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V Sunil Kumar flagged off the 75-km run at Bhuvanendra College in Karkala at 7.30 am. Participants will enter Udupi on August 25.

2. More than a century old Yakshagana performing mela Kateel Durgaparameshwari Dashavatara Yakshagana Mandali decides to perform short duration daily shows from 2022-23 touring season starting November. It will perform from 5 pm to 10 pm in view of the government ban on use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am. Other troupes are likely to follow suit.