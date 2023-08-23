August 23, 2023 10:36 am | Updated 10:36 am IST

1. Chandrayaan-3 landing module is expected to reach the moon’s surface today 6.04 p.m. Bengaluru-based ISRO will provide a live stream from the mission control room in Bengaluru. You can watch it on ISRO’s YouTube channel.

2. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair an all-party meeting today over the Cauvery water sharing issue. Water sharing with Tamil Nadu is back in the headlines following a rain deficit. Tamil Nadu has approached Supreme Court demanding release of water. The plea is to be heard by a three-judge bench on August 25. Opposition parties have been accusing the ruling Congress of ‘betraying’ State’s interests by releasing water to Tamil Nadu.

3. NIMHANS is organizing the inaugural programme of the platinum jubilee year of the establishment of the All India Institute of Mental Health. Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, 27th head and custodian of the erstwhile kingdom of Mysore, will be the chief guest. Dr. Sharana Prakash R. Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Dr. G.N. Narayana Reddy, former Professor of Neurosurgery and Director, NIMHANS, will be guests of honour at the NIMHANS Convention Centre, opposite Lakkasandra bus stop at 11 a.m.

4. Sri Rama Seva Mandali, Rajajinagar, is organizing a ground-breaking ceremony for installation of 63-feet Ramanjaneya statue. Swayam Prakasha Sachchidananda Saraswathi Swami of Siddaganga mutt will be the chief guest at Sriramamandira, Rajajinagar III Block, Sri Ramamandira temple premises.

5. Department of Commerce, Bangalore University, and Lions Blood Centre are jointly organizing a blood donation camp. Vice Chancellor of Bangalore University Dr. Jayakara S.M. will inaugurate. It will be held in the Department of Commerce, BU premises, Jnanabharathi campus.

From north Karnataka

1. Union Minister Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma to interact with industrialists at Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Kalaburagi.

2. As many as 17 persons are admitted to a healthcare centre with a complaint of vomiting after consuming contaminated water in Gajarkot village in Yadgir district. The number may go up.

3. Samarthanam, NOG, to organise job mela for the physically challenged in Hubballi on August 26.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Green activists in Dakshina Kannada appeal to Forest Department to prevent trekking in unexplored peaks of the Western Ghats, such as Sooji Gudda, Bangarabiga and Elneer falls, Bangra Balike and Soojigallu hills, within the Kudremukh Wildlife Division, as influx of tourists will damage the ecology of the eco-sensitive ghats. Allowing trekkers to Kudremukh and Netravathi peaks has already created many problems for wildlife, including hunting, discarding of plastic and other materials on the hills, says Sahyadri Sanchaya and Hasira Tapassu organisations.

2. Setting at rest speculations of closing down of army training schools, started by BJP government, in coastal districts, the Department of Backward Classes Welfare invites applications for the third batch of trainees from Backward Communities.

3. Regional Science Centre of Pilikula in Mangaluru, and Poornaprajna College in Udupi arrange live streaming of landing of Chandrayaan-3 at their respective auditoria from 5.20 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

Meeting of farmers and pro-farmers’ outfits in Mysuru to discuss the water crisis and oppose the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

