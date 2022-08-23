Top news developments in Karnataka on August 23, 2022

Prohibitory orders kick in tomorrow at Kodagu till August 27. There has been tension in Kodagu ever since the episode of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s car being pelted with eggs over his remarks on V.D. Savarkar. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM_M_A

1. Prohibitory orders kick in tomorrow at Kodagu till August 27 in view of both Congress and BJP planning rallies. There has been tension in Kodagu ever since the episode of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s car being pelted with eggs over his remarks on V.D. Savarkar. Today, in neighbouring Mysuru, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is inaugurating the Savarkar Ratha Yatra.

2. Hitachi Energy’s Global CEO Claudio Facchin, and N Venu, Managing Director & CEO of Hitachi Energy in India and South Asia, will be at the inauguration of the latest factory in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the world-class manufacturing facility.

3. Centre for Air Pollution Studies (CAPS) at the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy is organising India clean air summit on the theme “The Right to Life: Citizens at the Centre of Science” starting today for four days. It will be held at Radisson Blu Atria from 6.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.

4. The Centre for Sustainable Development will be releasing the Environment Report Card on Tuesday. The officials who will be attending the programme are Jawaid Akthar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Dr. Shanth A. Thimmaiah, Chairman, Karnataka Station Pollution Control Board, G. Gurucharan, Director of the Public Affairs Centre. The programme will be held at IAS Officers Association, Infantry Road, from 3.30 p.m. onwards.

5. Centre for the Study of Marginalised Communities, National Law School of India University, is organising a two-day State-level workshop overview of the socio-economic and cultural conditions of Madigas. Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes, Kota Srinivasa Poojari, will inaugurate. The event will be held at International Training Centre, National School of Law India University, Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru from 10 a.m. onwards.

6. Rushipeetham Satsangam, Bengaluru, is organising Sri Gurushakti Bhakti-Mukti-Guru Geeta Pravachana Yajnam from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sri Bharathi Tirtha Sabha Bhavana, Sri Sringeri Shankara Mutt, Shankarapuram.

From South Karnataka

1. Karnataka Tourism Society writes to CM seeking waiver of entry tax on tourist vehicles during Dasara season to boost footfall, seeks distribution of gold cards amongst tour and travel operators to promote the festivities among international travellers.

2. Petroleum Minister to inaugurate CNG and LCNG stations in Mysuru.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, will conduct District Development Co-ordination and Monitoring Committee meeting to review progress of centrally-sponsored projects in Dakshina Kannada.

2. Meet the Press in Udupi with Backward Classes Commission Chairperson Jayaprakash Hegde.

From North Karnataka

1. Activists feel that the Forest Department has not been following the standard operating procedure for capturing the leopard that has been on the loose in and around Belagavi City.