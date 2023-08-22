August 22, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST

1. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for the landing of Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the moon surface tomorrow.

2. With rains scanty and reservoir levels plummeting in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is chairing a meeting with officials, ministers and other stakeholders this evening.

3. Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court, seeking release of Cauvery water as per tribunal award, and SC has agreed to constitute a bench to hear the plea. Meanwhile, farmers and political parties are opposing releasing water, given the dire water situation in Karnataka. An all-party meeting is scheduled on Wednesday.

4. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chairs Wildlife Board meeting this evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Ministry of Tourism and Karnataka Tourism are jointly organizing World Folk Day celebrations. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy inaugurates the programme at Janapada Loka, on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, in Archakarahalli at 11 a.m.

6. Ulivala School of Drama will present a Kannada drama ‘Niluvangiya Kanasu’, directed by Ulivala Mohan Kumar, at Kalagrama in Mallathahalli at 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Valedictory of seminar on tribal transition in India conducted by Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute.

2. Loading and unloading workers’ federation meeting to discuss issues plaguing the community, and press for their demands to ameliorate their grievances.

From coastal Karnataka

The 2023-24 academic year of undergraduate colleges of Mangalore University will commence on August 23, says Acting Vice-Chancellor Jayaraj Amin. Evaluation of even semester examinations (second, fourth and sixth) of 2022-23 academic year is 98% complete.

From north Karnataka

A workshop for officers and activists on the prevention of sexual violence against children to be inaugurated by Yamanappa Bammanagi, Additional District and Sessions Judge (POCSO), at PDA Engineering College in Kalaburagi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT