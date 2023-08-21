August 21, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:40 am IST

1. Ahead of the scheduled landing of the Chandrayaan-3 Lander on the Moon surface on August 23, the Bengaluru-based Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday released images of the far side of the lunar surface. The far side is also known as the dark side area of the Moon, as it is always facing away from the Earth. The images were captured on August 19 by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC), which is onboard the Lander.

2. Developments around efforts to bring back leaders who had deserted the party continue, the latest being meeting between JD(S) leader Ayanur Manjunath and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is meeting Vice Chancellors of various universities and officials of Higher Education Department about new State education policy to replace the Centre’s New Education Policy.

3. Engineering Manufacturer Entrepreneurs Resource Group (eMERG), in association with the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME), is organizing a programme titled “Forging Links, Leveraging Networks, Reaching Out V 8.0”. Minister for IT&BT Priyank Kharge will inaugurate. Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, the chief guest, will present the award. The event is being held at Taj Yeshwantpur, from 9.30 a.m. onwards.

4. Ulivala School of Drama will present a two-day Hadlahalli festival from today. As part of the festival, a Kannada drama ‘Kadave Bete’, directed by Rathi H.G. based on the works of Hadlahalli Nagaraj, will be performed at Kalagrama in Mallathahalli at 6 p.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Today is Nagara Panchami festival. Coastal Karnataka, which has many temples that worship the serpent, celebrates it with special fervour. This festival heralds the beginning of the season of festivals in the coastal belt that lasts 4 months. The most popular temple devoted to worship of snakes is the Kukke Subrahmanya temple in Dakshina Kannada district.

From south Karnataka

1. Mandya MP Sumalatha to participate in protest against release of Cauvery water to Tami Nadu at Sanjay Circle in Mandya.

2. Karnataka State Tribal Research Institute to hold a national seminar on “Tribal Transition in India: Issues and Challenges”.

3. Karnataka chapter of Federation of Indian Export Organisations to organise meetings between senior officials of UAE’s Saif Zone Authority and persons interested in setting up operations in UAE.

From north Karnataka

Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders Rakesh Tikait and Yudhvir Singh, along with Aland MLA B.R. Patil, will participate in a protest against Karnataka Gramin Bank (KGB) in Ballari opposing alleged ‘harassment’ for repayment of loans.