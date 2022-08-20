Top news developments in Karnataka on August 20, 2022

A file photo of Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah speaking to mediapersons at Kalaburagi airport. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

1. Today marks the 107th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister the late Devaraj Urs, an icon of the backward classes in Karnataka. To mark the day Backward Classes Welfare Department is organising a programme and will present awards instituted in his name. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the programme and present awards at Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha, from 11 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. In a new twist to the old issue of providing separate religion status to the Lingayat community, Rambhapuri Mutt seer Veerasomeshwara Shivacharya Swamy has said that former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah repents his government’s attempt in this direction.

3. Advocates Association, Bengaluru, is organising a lecture on "India's judicial system in its 75th year and the vision to build it as the best justice delivery system in the world: The role of judges and lawyers in this endeavour." The lecture will be delivered by Justice Abhay Srinivas Oka, judge, Supreme Court of India. During the event, the Advocates Association website will also be launched. The event will be held in front of City Civil Court, Bengaluru at 1.45 p.m.

4. Watershed Development Department is organising a conference of farmer-producer organisations and exporters, which will be chaired by Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil. The event will be held at Dr. Babu Rajendra Prasad International Convention Hall, University of Agriculture Sciences, GKVK campus, from 11 a.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Department of Kannada and Culture, Government of Karnataka, is organising its monthly interaction programme 'Maneyangaladalli Maathukathe' today. The chief guest is folk artiste Muniswamy. The event will be held at Nayana Auditorium, Kannada Bhavana, Ravindra Kalakshetra Complex, J.C. Road, from 4 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. Upa Lokaykta to receive complaints and grievances from public in Chamarajanagar.

2. Department of Health and Family Welfare has organised a drive and a rally in Mandya to create public awareness on dengue and malaria as part of World Mosquito Day.

From north Karnataka

1. Police and forest officers to conduct a search operation as a confidence building measure in military camp area in Belagavi to look for a leopard that was spotted a fortnight ago.

2. KPCC campaign committee chairman M.B. Patil to hold meeting, address press conference in Hubballi.

From coastal Karnataka

1. V. Sunil Kumar, minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, to inaugurate new Surathkal zonal office building of the city corporation. Mayor Premananda Shetty to preside, at 2 p.m.

2. Department of Backward Classes Welfare to hold 107th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devaraj Urs by presenting district-level D. Devaraj Urs Award to Mulky Jayananda Devadiga, at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall, at 2.30 p.m.