August 02, 2023 11:37 am | Updated 11:57 am IST

1. Leaders of Karnataka Congress, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, are in New Delhi today for meetings with the high command for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and to discuss differences within the party with a section of MLAs airing their grievances at the Congress Legislature Party meeting recently.

2. Former minister and BJP leader Araga Jnanendra has kicked up a row by making a derogatory remark about AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s skin colour during a protest today.

3. Department of Social Welfare, Government of Karnataka, and Center for the Study of Marginalized Communities at National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, are jointly organising a two-day State-level workshop on ‘Strengthening of rehabilitation schemes for identified manual scavengers’. Social Welfare Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will preside over the programme at Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad Bhavan in Vasantnagar, at 10 a.m.

4. National Power Training Institute and Power Systems Training Institute, Ministry of Power, Government of India, are organizing the inaugural function of Smart meter Operation and AMI Analytics Centre. Saurav Kumar Shah, Executive Director, Power Finance Corporation Limited, will be the chief guest. R. Prakash, Chairman, IEEMA, southern region, will be the guest of honour. The programme will be held on the NPTI (PSTI) premises in Banashankari II stage, at 11 a.m.

5. To mark the 80th birthday of Kannada poet Dr. H.S. Venkatesh Murthy, Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, is organizing a music programme titled ‘Bhava Ranga Chitra Dhara’ today. Over 25 Sugama Sangeeta singers will render songs written by Dr. H.S.V. They include Dr. Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, Nagara Srinivasa Udupa, Archana Udupa, Sangeetha Katti, M.D. Pallavi, Nagachandrika Bhat, Mangala Ravi, Sunitha S. The programme will be held in Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road, from 4.30 p.m.

6. Nrityantar Academy of Performing Arts will present Adi Ashtakam, Odissi dance based on the 8-stanza composition of Adi Shankaracharya. It will be held in Seva Sadan in Malleswaram, at 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

Delegates of Think20 Summit to visit Dariya Daulat Bagh, Sriranganatha Swamy temple and Brindavan Gardens after conclusion of the three-day summit today.

From coastal Karnataka

Samana Manaskara Vedike, a forum of like-minded organisations, will hold a protest in Udupi seeking dismissal of Manipur government for failing to control violence, 4 p.m. Members of the organisations will walk from Mother of Sorrows church to Christian High School ground where the protest will be held.

From north Karnataka

1. Karnataka State Licensed Electrical Contractors’ Association will address mediapersons about shortage of electrical meters and delay in floating tenders for supplying electricity meters by Gescom.

2. PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi to meet Gram One agents who are demanding increased remuneration for Gruha Lakshmi scheme and payment of arrears.