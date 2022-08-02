Top news developments in Karnataka on August 2, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Parts of Karnataka have witnessed heavy rains since last night. The incessant downpour on Monday night left parts of Bengaluru marooned and the control room of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received complaints of two trees getting uprooted. Rainwater entered houses in many areas and the roads were flooded.

It has been raining very heavily in coastal Karnataka too, with more rains predicted in the region over the next couple of days. Dakshina Kannada district administration has declared holiday for schools and colleges in Kadaba and Sullia taluks that witnessed torrential rains and flash floods. It has also issued advisory to devotees not to visit pilgrim centre Kukke Subrahmanya at least for two days due to heavy rains and floods.

Officials say that the situation is grim in many villages. Heavy downpour in last 24 hrs has inundated many habitations/villages. Though rain abated relatively, lot of roads/bridges are inundated because of bloated streams, reports @anilkumarsastry

2. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to chair a meeting on rain and crop damages and also to monitor monkeypox situation, given cases being reported from neighbouring Kerala.

3. Nagarapanchami festival is being observed in many parts of Karnataka today.

4. The Department of Commerce and Industry, UBUNTU Consortium and ESCAP are jointly organising the inaugural programme of the launch of “The Digital Transformation: A big leap for Women Entrepreneurs.” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be participating in the event as the chief guest. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Principal Secretary, MSME, Mines, Government of Karnataka, Girish Kousgi, MD and CEO of CanFin Homes Limited, Rebbapragada Prasad, Director, Government and Public Services, Advisory KPMG - India, are participating in the event as the guests of honour. The event will be held at The Hotel Lalit Ashok, Kumarakrupa Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

4. Jain Sahitya Adhyayana Kendra, Kannada University, Hampi, and Seshadripuram Institute of Commerce and Management are jointly organising a national-level symposium on “Jainism: Concepts of Non-violence.” The programme will be held at the institute’s premises in Seshadripuram at 10 a.m.

4. Bahutva Karnataka, a forum for justice, harmony and solidarity, will hold a press conference regarding the recent deaths of three youths in coastal Karnataka.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Police continue their probe into the murders of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru, and Mohammed Fazil of Surathkal. Two persons have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of Praveen while a car allegedly used by miscreants in the murder of Fazil has been seized and its owner arrested.

From North Karnataka

1. State Conference of All India Democratic Women’s Association is being held at Kalaburagi today.

2. Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Khadi unit at Bengeri in Hubballi this evening. He is scheduled to arrive at 6 p.m. and also to participate in party’s political affairs committee meeting at night.

From South Karnataka

1. Mandya district in charge minister Gopalaiah to review various development projects in the district.

2. Forest Department to resume operation to tranquilize the tiger which killed a farmer in the Hediyala range of Bandipur on Sunday.