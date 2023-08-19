HamberMenu
Top news developments in Karnataka on August 19, 2023 

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

August 19, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Sankey Tank in Bengaluru. Citizens for Sankey and Bengaluru Raja Vedike are jointly organising a programme titled Namma Kere on August 18, 2023. Experts will share the gaps in lake management and preservation in Bengaluru, and discuss actionable solutions. 

| Photo Credit: File photo

1. State Cabinet is meeting this evening. 

2. School of Commerce, School of Economics and School of Applied Statistics and Analytics, Narsee Monjee Statistics and Analytics, Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies is holding its convocation today. Nitin Pai, CMO and Chief Strategy officer, Tata Elxsi Bengaluru, will deliver the convocation address. The event will be held at NMIMS campus, Lakshmipura village in Anekal taluk, Bannerghatta Main Road at 12 p.m. 

3. Citizens for Sankey and Bengaluru Raja Vedike are jointly organising a programme titled Namma Kere today. Experts will share the gaps in lake management and preservation in Bengaluru, and discuss actionable solutions. The event will be held in Seva Sadan 14th Cross, Malleswaram, between 10 a.m and 12 noon. 

4. NIMHANS Centre for Well-being is organizing a workshop on identifying and addressing depression and suicidal behaviour in youth. It will be held on its premises on 9th Main, 1st Stage, 1st Phase, B.T.M. Layout, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.  

5. To mark Kumar Gandharva’s birth centenary, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Regional Centre, Bengaluru, in collaboration with Kumara Gandharva Prathishthan, supported by Sapthak Bangalore, is presenting a Hindustani music concert by Bhuvanesh Komkali, sitar concert by Manju Mehta and vocal concert by Kaivalya Kumar. The programme will be held at Ravindra Kalakshetra on J.C. Road between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Entry to the programme is free. 

From north Karnataka 

1. Kalaburagi Municipal Corporation to put a shilaphalaka (inscription) at Kalaburagi’s Gulshan Garden in memory of freedom fighters as part of My Soil My Nation campaign. 11 am 

2. Dalit Sangharsh Samiti to hold protest outside Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner’s office on Manipur violence. 11 am 

3. Photo exhibition in Kalaburagi to observe World Photography Day. 5.50 pm 

4. Benne Halla (stream) conservation committee to hold a press conference in Hubballi on a seminar to be held on the issue. 

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy to participate in a meeting on preparations for Srirangapatna Dasara in Mandya. 

2. Social Welfare Minister H. C. Mahadevappa to participate in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations, and inaugurate Jai Bheem Yuvakara Sangha at Hangala village in Gundlupet. 

3. Supreme Court judge Pankaj Mittal to deliver an address at the 15th graduation day of JSS Law College in Mysuru. 

From coastal Karnataka 

1. Canara Bank, which is the Lead Bank of Dakshina Kannada, will hold District Level Review Committee and District Level Consultative Committee meeting for banking development in Mangaluru. Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and Deputy Commissioner M. P. Mullai Muhilan will attend along with K. Anand, Chief Executive Officer, Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat. 

2. Mangaluru city traffic police will observe ‘sanchara samparka divas’ in which suggestions from people on improving traffic management will be accepted, and police will respond to traffic issues. Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain and Deputy Commissioner of Police B. P. Dinesh Kumar (crime and traffic) will attend. 

3. INTACH Mangaluru chapter will organize a talk in Mangaluru on ‘rock art in coastal Karnataka’ by T. Murugeshi, a retired Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS College, Shirva in Udupi district, 6 pm. 

