August 18, 2023

1. Janata Dal (Secular) is holding its core committee meeting today amid speculation about striking an understanding with the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Leaders, including H.D. Deve Gowda and H.D. Kumaraswamy, to participate.

2. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar holds BBMP council meeting today, even as contractors are building pressure on him to release pending bills, leading to a stand-off between the government and contractors.

3. Day 2 of G 20 Digital Innovation Alliance Summit in Bengaluru.

4. The first 3D printed post office building was inaugurated this morning in Bengaluru by Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw at Bengaluru GPO,

5. Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries is presenting the 18th edition of Export Excellence Awards. M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries, will present the awards. The event will be held in Sir M.V. Auditorium, FKCCI premises, K.G. Road at 5 p.m.

6. Rangachandira Trust, Bengaluru, is organizing a solo theatre programme by Kaggare Manjunath, a Bescom employee, on power safety titled Shakthi Mitra, at Nayana auditorium, Kannada Bhavana premises, Ravindra Kalakshetra complex, on J.C. Road, at 5 p.m.

7. As part of Vidyasagara Prof. M.P.L. Sastry Music festival, MES Kalavedi will present a vocal concert by Rajeev. He will be accompanied by Janardhan S. on violin, Sachin Prakash on mridangam and Sunaad Anoor on kanjira. The programme will be held in MES College auditorium 15th Cross, Malleswaram, at 6 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa to launch a programme extending supply of eggs, bananas or groundnut chikki as part of mid-day meals to students of 9 and 10 at Government school in Hosahalli in Mandya.

2. JSS College of Nursing to hold conference on reforming nursing science with advance practice and research.

From north Karnataka

1. A farmer in Ferozabad village in Kalaburagi district has donated one acre agricultural land for constructing Kannada and Urdu high school. At present, the school is functioning in an old primary healthcare centre building.

2. Kalyana Karnataka Road Transportation Corporation (KKRTC) has launched first-ever automated driving track for the selection of drivers.

3. Majethia Foundation to hold mega artificial limb camp in Hubballi

