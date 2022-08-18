Top news developments in Karnataka on August 18, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

BJP leaders, including Karnataka unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, greeting B.S. Yediyurappa on his appointment to the parliamentary board of the BJP, in Bengaluru on August 17, 2022.

1. Karnataka in-charge of BJP Arun Singh called on B.S. Yediyurappa a day after the former Chief Minister was elevated to the parliamentary board of the BJP. Mr. Yediyurappa’s elevation is seen as an attempt by the BJP keep its Lingayat vote bank intact ahead of 2023 Assembly polls.

2. Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), a non-profit research organisation focused on conservation and sustainability, is celebrating its silver jubilee with a two-day festival on August 18 and 19 at the J.N. Tata Auditorium in the IISc campus, Malleswaram, from 10 a.m. onwards. The event is open to the public and includes a range of programmes such as discussions on the state of conservation science and sustainable development, debates on some of the current and contentious environmental issues, book launches as well as film screenings and performances. The line-up of speakers includes ATREE’s founder-president and chair Kamaljit S. Bawa.

3. Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri will release a book on three years of the BJP government in Karnataka.

4. Karnataka Janapada Academy will announce the list of artistes and experts selected for the 2021 annual awards.

5. An interaction programme with textile merchants regarding additions and amendments to new textile and readymade garments policy 2019-24 will be chaired by Shankara Patil Munenakoppa, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles at Taj Vivanta, Yeshwantpur from 4 p.m. onwards.

From south Karnataka

1. A two-day workshop on tribal health titled ‘Bridging the Health Gap’ will be conducted by Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences and Institute of Public Health at Chamarajanagar.

2. Rehearsal and training for Dasara elephants to intensify.

3. Suttur mutt to hold a slew of programs to mark 107th birth anniversary of late Dr. Rajendra swamiji

From north Karnataka

1. Supreme Court upholds High Court stay on cutting of trees in Vaccine Depot in Belagavi by the smart city limited. Environmentalists and petitioners welcome the move.

2. Karnataka State Backward Classes Okkuta to spell out details about celebrating 107th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister D. Devraj Urs.

From coastal Karnataka

1. Temple town of Udupi set to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami on August 19 and August 20. The celebrations began in Mangaluru on August 18 and will go on till August 20.

2. Kalkura Foundation to organise its 40th annual Sri Krishna Vesha competition and cultural programmes from 9.30 am to midnight in Mangaluru on August 18.

3. Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology, Union Ministry of Earth Sciences to hold an awareness programme on preventing sea pollution and keeping beaches clean at Malpe beach in Udupi.